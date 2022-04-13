New Mexico Supreme Court Justice C. Shannon Bacon, who has been on the court since 2019 and has served in the state judiciary for a dozen years, was sworn in Wednesday as the new chief justice after she was elected to the position by her colleagues.
Bacon, 50, of Albuquerque, will serve in the role until April 2024, the state Administrative Office of the Courts announced in a news release. She succeeds Justice Michael Vigil.
"It is a tremendous honor to lead the Judiciary," Bacon said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Judiciary, State Bar, and our justice partners to advance justice for all."
The chief justice position includes administrative duties as well as presiding over Supreme Court hearings. The chief justice oversees the staff, budgets and operations of all state courts.
Bacon, a Democrat who served as a judge in the 2nd Judicial District in Bernalillo County starting in 2010, was appointed to a seat on the state's highest court in January 2019 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the late Justice Charles W. Daniels. She won election to the seat in 2020.
After growing up in Albuquerque, Bacon earned her bachelor’s degree in history at Creighton University in Omaha and her Juris Doctorate at Creighton's School of Law. She then returned to Albuquerque.
Bacon worked as a professor at the University of New Mexico Law School and as a civil attorney at the Sutin, Thayer & Browne law firm before she was appointed to state District Court by then-Gov. Bill Richardson.
In addition to her new responsibilities on the Supreme Court, the news release said, Bacon leads the state judiciary’s eviction and foreclosure programs, as well as its efforts to improve access to justice, reform the guardianship system and ensure equity.
She has led the Supreme Court's commission on equity and justice, which she has said was focused on "gathering data about racism and bias in the courts, educating judges and court staff regarding racism and bias, and creating a pipeline for a more diverse judiciary."
In response to questions from The New Mexican ahead of the November 2020 election, in which she defeated Republican Ned Fuller by more than 10 percentage points to win the Supreme Court seat, Bacon said she had "presided over thousands of cases spanning complex commercial litigation, class actions, adult guardianship and conservatorship cases, real estate and contract disputes, election issues, domestic and children’s court cases and appeals."
"I have over a decade of experience on the bench addressing thousands of cases that impact hardworking New Mexicans, businesses and the economy," Bacon said at the time.
She added, "I’ve dedicated the majority of my career to serving the public and the community."
