Back on the road: Images of the 2022 pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó

Nicolas Tafoya takes a moment to rest beside two crucifixes after reaching El Santuario de Chimayó minutes before midnight on Holy Thursday. Tafoya completed the pilgrimage after walking nearly 30 miles from Llano, a tradition that Tafoya has maintained for 16 years.
Cameron Carrasco of Albuquerque carries a cross Friday on Juan Medina Road for his daughter, Reagan Carrasco, who died at birth in February. ‘This is a promise I made for her. We would have been baptizing her right now.’ Carrasco said has been doing the pilgrimage on and off his whole life.
Odelia Hernandez, 87, weeps quietly Thursday as she recites the rosary while visiting El Santuario de Chimayó alongside a steady stream of fellow pilgrims, restarting a Holy Week tradition that — prior to the pandemic — drew thousands to the Northern New Mexico site.
A steady stream of walkers made their way through the doors of El Santuario de Chimayó following their pilgrimage late Holy Thursday evening into the morning of Good Friday following two years of the pilgrimage being canceled due to COVID-19.
Jose Villalobos lights seven votive candles, each representing a different family member, at a small shrine outside of El Santuario de Chimayó following his pilgrimage of four hours to the site on Thursday.
Michael Garcia and Jeanette Lucero show off the love chips they found Thursday during their hike along N.M. 503 to visit El Santuario de Chimayó, restarting a Holy Week tradition that — prior to the pandemic — drew thousands to the sacred Northern New Mexico site.
John Narvaiz, of Santa Fe, stops to reflect on the desert landscape as the sun begins to set on Holy Thursday. Narvaiz slowed his pace to wait for his family who was walking towards Chimayó from Nambé. Narvaiz and his family have maintained the pilgrimage for at least 20 years.
Bundled in blankets, Perla Rubio, right, and her brother Angel Rubio, are illuminated by the light of the open doors of El Santuario de Chimayó after completing the pilgrimage with their mother and grandparents late on Holy Thursday.
Rudy Zamoma, left,of Albuquerque and Chris Martinez, originally from Chimayó, stop to rest the evening of Holy Thursday after completing a three-hour trek to the santuario. They decided to leave Thursday to avoid the crowds on Good Friday.
Ryan Salazar, candidate for state house district 46, and His grandmother Angelica Medina, visit the grave site for Benita B. Ortiz, Ryan’s great great grandmother, at the Santuario De Chimayo on Friday, April 15, 2022.
