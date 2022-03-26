Frankie Ann Vigil has seen times when free parking was unavailable on the historic Plaza in Las Vegas, N.M.
So, when city officials in January instituted back-in angle parking on a portion of the Plaza, including in front of Vigil’s business, the owner of Frankie AnnTiques liked the idea.
“It’s created more parking,” Vigil said. “We need more parking in the summer, when it gets real heavy with tourists.”
Retired Las Vegas City Schools teacher and administrator Art Gonzales, however, said he avoids the back-in angle parking and opts for nearby parallel parking and then walking.
“I don’t like having to back up,” Gonzales said while having lunch with wife Bernice at Olivia’s, also on the Plaza, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974 for its architecturally notable buildings.
Previously, the Plaza had parallel parking on both sides of the streets. Now drivers have the option of either parallel parking on the west and east sides of the Plaza or back-in-angle parking on the north and south sides.
City officials changed the configuration as part of a $1.6 million project to replace outdated sewer, gas and water lines, said city utilities director Maria Gilvarry. The project included repaving historic Bridge Street, Plaza Park and side streets.
“I have received a lot of positive comments, and there were a few negative comments in the beginning,” Gilvarry said Friday.
The city consulted with a traffic engineer, who recommended the back-in angle parking because it’s simpler than parallel parking, and it’s safer for loading and unloading vehicle trunks from the curb rather than the street.
Mayor Louie Trujillo said he believes the back-in angle parking added about 20 spaces around the Plaza.
“We wanted to see how we could maximize on angle parking,” Trujillo said.
He also noted it’s safer for drivers.
“For loading and offloading from your vehicle, people are doing it between vehicles, not on the street,” Trujillo said.
Allan Affeldt, owner of the Plaza Hotel, said all downtown merchants favored additional parking, but they were not involved in the decision-making. The Plaza Hotel has a lot behind the building and some back-in angle parking out front.
“Parking has been a problem around the Plaza,” Affeldt said. “We [merchants] had nothing to do with the back-in [parking] until it happened. Whether you head in or back in, coming or going, you’re going to back into traffic one way or another. It’s not unique to Las Vegas.”
Savannah Garcia, who works the front desk at the Plaza Hotel, said she believes some people might refrain from the back-in angle parking because they “might not be good at backing up.”
“For some people who know how to back into a parking space, it works,” Garcia said. “I think it’s helped out a lot.”
Edward Madrid of Villanueva at first thought the new parking configuration was a little strange. But it doesn’t stop him from using it.
“It’s just something no one is used to doing,” Madrid said.
