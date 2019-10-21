The Baca District has turned into a Residential Project Different.
None of the adobe plaster color scheme that makes Santa Fe the City Different is in play.
Instead, it’s corrugated metal, some flat, some definitely evoking Quonset huts. One project is block construction with no plaster, another has a burnt wood and metal facade.
All are unusual for Santa Fe. But experimental architecture is practically required in the Railyard’s Baca District.
“Pueblo Revival architecture is prohibited in the Baca District,” said Richard Czoski, executive director for 15 years at the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., the entity that manages the leases and implements the master plan of the city-owned Railyard and Baca District.
During 2020, the Baca District will assume a lived-in look, 25 years after the city bought the Railyard and Baca District in 1995 from Catellus Development Corp., real estate arm of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway.
A 2002 master plan mandated the architectural standard reflect the Baca District’s historic industrial motiff, and the City Council bought into the contrast to the adobe-style standard.
A laissez-faire approach to Baca District design approvals by the Railyard board has ensued.
“We have architecture that really fits the space,” Mayor Alan Webber said Monday as he led a tour of the area.
“This is, truthfully, the first time I had a project accepted exactly as I wanted,” said Stephanie Sandston, who is incorporating the barrel vaulted Quonset hut look in the two homes nearing completion in the area and three more she has planned.
Five housing and/or commercial projects are in various stages of construction in the Baca District — the 13-acre enclave a half mile west of the Railyard, hidden a block off both Baca Street and Cerrillos Road.
They are the sudden culmination of 17 years of converting the former Monte Vista Fuel & Feed warehouse and surrounding acreage from property with no streets and no sewers into a neighborhood with 50 eclectic homes, where three of the developers themselves plan to live.
This flurry of development now has all 16 Baca District lots leased for the first time. These are 90-year leases entered into between 2004 and 2019. As written now, the private structures revert to city ownership at the end of the leases at the dawn of the 22nd century.
The land lease arrangement appealed greatly to these developers.
“When we don’t have to pay for land upfront, it takes a huge burden off developers,” said Devendra Narayan, developer of Shoofly Pie, which has mixed-use commercial downstairs and two residential units above.
The Baca District is a work in progress with construction crews everywhere and the empty lot at Shoofly Street and Flagman Way still awaiting construction to start on the largest project yet: an 18-unit, two-building Baca Flats apartment complex by developer Gary Hall of Red Horse Development.
“It’s been an exercise of persistence and staying the course and allowing the project to grow organically,” Czoski said. “We thought it was going to be light industrial 20 years ago. The recession actually helped. Prerecession, the deals I had on the table were light industrial.”
The Railyard, with a $3.7 million city-issued bond, installed streets and infrastructure.
“The Baca District has always been a challenge because a lot of people didn’t realize it was here,” Czoski said. “It grew predominantly residential. It serves the current need of the city. The parcels are smaller and less expensive.”
Shoofly Pie
Shoofly is the odd name of the street created in the 2000s and pie is the shape of the property contractor and developer Devendra Narayan is leasing from the city.
Narayan is an architect who started as an adobe masonry builder and was involved in master planning the Railyard. He put in 10 years designing international projects, but for the past eight years was also toying around with building in the Baca District.
“My interest was always design-build,” he said. “For me, to go from being an architect to being a developer is entrepreneurship.”
He came up with two, 1,700-square-foot upstairs one-bedroom units, one that he will live in, and downstairs commercial. Narayan is cladding his building in dark gray corrugated metal with white stucco in the upper part.
“We are happy to be your neighbor, your neighbor and your neighbor,” Narayan said to the other Baca District developers during Monday’s tour.
Narayan’s commercial tenant is D Houz, owner Mark Anderson’s play on the 1920s German Bauhaus art and design movement. D Houz will be a furniture store specializing in European, custom and high-design furniture, but Anderson describes it as a place for storytelling.
“It’s a community gathering place to share information about furniture and any other things,” Anderson said. “I don’t just want to be a furniture store.”
He and his wife have been visiting Santa Fe for years. He was checking out the city for a possible move and stopped at the Molecule Design lighting and furniture store in the Baca District.
Seeing the development in the area drew Anderson to Narayan’s project, where Anderson plans an opening for his store on Feb. 14, his birthday.
930
Stephanie Sandston has always had a thing for rural industrial modernism from spending chunks of childhood on a Utah ranch and most recently living 14 years in Montana.
A woman in the music industry bought the first two homes she is building. And Sandston is building another one for herself.
These homes have two-story high living (or working) rooms with her signature Quonset curve above. Sandston’s home will have a twist: The bedroom will be downstairs and the kitchen in the upstairs loft.
“I wanted the work space to be the most important space,” Sandston said. “My places are designed for work first, living second. We all work at home.”
She will build three more similar homes.
Brutto Bella Lofts
Developer Michael Golino decided to do away with all plaster, stucco, drywall, living room windows. Bare plywood is prominent inside. His signature is the pair of 17-foot-high, roll-up glass garage doors on opposite walls of the living room.
“I’m from Southern California,” he said. “Outdoor-indoor is important.”
Golino got an odd-shaped remnant of a lot that his friend Sandston didn’t want for her 930 project.
He has built three homes so far, including one for himself. They are made with Omni Block filled with insulating Styrofoam. They are literally block structures with nothing covering the block outdoors or indoors. He does have touches of corrugated metal in an upper exterior corner.
“I wanted low maintenance,” Golino said.
He will also build a two-story, 4,350-square-foot mixed-use building with two commercial units downstairs and to rental apartments upstairs, all four spaces measuring 650 square feet.
Trailhead Terraces
Trailhead Terraces are under construction across the small parking lot from the Trailhead Building, where Opuntia Cafe gained a following before moving its teahouse and botanical curiosities to El Rey Court at the end of August in anticipation of its new home in late fall at the Railyard. Cafecito opened in the space earlier in October.
Andres Paglayan was the developer who took bits of the original Monte Vista warehouse and added new bits to create the Trailhead Building in 2017. Now, he’s back building the companion Trailhead Terraces.
Paglayan and his wife Solange Serquis didn’t plan it that way.
“We weren’t happy with the design proposed for that lot [by someone else across from Trailhead],” Paglayan said. “We wanted to do something nice, so we put in a proposal.”
Paglayan is building five residential units with burnt wood and steel and some stucco exteriors. Two will be live-work units, two will be one-bedroom places and one will be studio apartments.
The common theme across these five developer projects is nearly all one-bedroom units.
“We’ve been approached by a lot of people, mostly looking for one-bedroom apartments,”Paglayan said.
Next to the residential units, he will start construction next summer on a light-industrial structure to house a fine pasta factory called Pastificcio in collaboration with renowned chef Donato De Santis.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.