spotlight Photo feature Away in the manger in Santa Fe By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 People look Friday at the manger scene at First Baptist Church of Santa Fe's Living Nativity. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Chris Sciarretta of Santa Fe carries his daughter Mia Sciarretta, 5, on his shoulders while they look at the manger scene. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Caitlyn Wilson, 18, left, and John Leeder Jr., 14, portray Mary and Joseph in the manger scene. Robert Shilling of Santa Fe holds his daughter Sophia Shilling, 3, as Dr. Camille Graham, with Runyan Ranch Rescue Zoo, holds a dromedary named Runyan at manger scene. Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People look Friday at the manger scene at First Baptist Church of Santa Fe's Living Nativity. Show what you're thinking about this story You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlong New Mexico's border, migrants in the backyardIn New Mexico, Border Patrol agents feel they're up against wallMore pets left at Santa Fe shelter due to housing crunchSchool for deaf takes kids into woods for nature-based learningHairdresser from Santa Fe makes cuts on 'Mandalorian'Judge finds state Sen. Martinez guilty of aggravated DWISanta Fe Brewing beer hall openingFamily, friends mourn a death, protest at Santa Fe County jailUNM hires Danny Gonzales as head football coachGovernor's staffers collect victory bonuses ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedChipotle opens Monday in Santa Fe, sparking fiery debate (33)Climate activist challenges New Mexico House speaker (24)From shoes to sausage, Terrell had it covered (21)Congressman always meets deadlines for cash haul (16)Santa Fe neighbors ‘blindsided’ by new speed humps (15)Daniels scholarship’s new metric: Patriotism? (14)Developer proposals hint at what’s in store for city-owned midtown campus (13)Half-day off proposed for city of Santa Fe employees to vote (13)Fenn sued by Colorado man claiming he was duped by treasure hunt (11)State senator's defense strategy: Put a cop on trial (11) COLUMNISTS & BLOGS GROWING UP SPANGLISH Grama Cuca makes predictions ‘pa’l año nuevo’ Ringside Seat Read the book but skip the 'Richard Jewell' movie Snow Trax Taos Ski Valley to host World Pro Ski Tour championship Tales of Tails Española’s Pet Amigos helps residents care for pets
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.