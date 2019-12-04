Dressed in a fuchsia sweater and long skirt, 75-year-old Lynn Kelly entered this year’s 10 Who Made a Difference award ceremony for the first time since she was given the honor more than 30 years ago.
“I never dress up, never ever,” Kelly said upon arriving at La Fonda on the Plaza Wednesday night. “This is a huge deal.”
For Kelly, who now uses a wheelchair and lives in an assisted living facility, attending Wednesday night’s banquet wasn’t just to celebrate a new generation of people making an impact in Santa Fe. Instead, she said, it was a way to reclaim her identity and the sense of confidence she had all those years ago, when The New Mexican highlighted her own efforts in early childhood education.
“I just want to get out there with my disability in public view. It’s my life now, and I have to accept it,” she said.
When she was in her 20s, Kelly took a road trip from the East Coast with the intention of settling in San Francisco. While visiting Santa Fe, however, she fell in love with the city and decided to stay. For the first month or so, she lived in her Volkswagen bus at the base of a ski hill with her first husband, 3-year-old son Michael and their cat, while pregnant with her second child.
“I was a hippie,” she said with a laugh.
Once her second child, Daniel, was born, she realized how dire early childhood education was in town. With her friend, Terri Hackler, Kelly started brainstorming a parent co-op preschool for kids ages 2 1/2 to 5. About two years later, La Casita Preschool was founded in 1971.
Less than a decade after the school was founded, Kelly suffered a stroke at age 34 — the result of a bacterial infection in her heart that traveled to her brain — causing lifelong paralysis in her left arm and leg.
After a year recovering in New York, Kelly resumed teaching at La Casita and began serving as a peer counselor at New Vistas: A New Mexico Center for Independent Living to help others recover from illnesses similar to her own. She also raised five children — her two boys and her second husband’s three children — and pursued a master’s degree in early childhood special education at the University of New Mexico.
In 1994, she implemented the Reggio Emilia approach to learning — a child-directed, play-based curriculum modeled after schools in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Kelly traveled to the region three times to immerse herself in the philosophy of the school, “which believes every child and every parent has potential,” she said.
Kelly, who retired from La Casita 10 years ago, said she’s most proud of the preschool’s efforts to empower children to find success. One of her former students is an aide at the New Mexico School for the Deaf, one teaches in Albuquerque Public Schools and another is a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“When I see how it all spread out … it just makes me so happy,” she said. “I’m not the only one who made a difference [from La Casita]. So many kids who have gone through my school have.”
Beyond her career, Kelly said, she is grateful for her ability to summon resilience in the face of adversity. In her 50s, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Eight years ago, her second husband, Michael Kelly, to whom she’d been married 33 years, died. And in 2013, her oldest son, Michael Culbert, died at 47 of appendiceal cancer — “the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through.”
About three years ago, Lynn Kelly broke her left knee, which was already paralyzed from her stroke. Kelly was put in rehab following the injury and lived with a friend who acted as a caretaker for two years. When she started losing stability and falling more regularly, she realized she needed to go into assisted living. Last year, she was permanently put in a wheelchair and moved into the Montecito of Santa Fe.
“My life has changed significantly,” she said. “I’m trying to be a good sport about it, but I’ve had to give up a lot of independence, quickly.”
That’s why Wednesday night was so meaningful: It was a new beginning.
“When I was privileged to be nominated, my life was collapsing for me,” she said. “I had a stroke, my husband divorced me and my life was falling apart. [Being given the honor in 1988] was like: ‘Here you are, you can do these things. You make a difference.’ It’s a feeling that my life is not just ending here.”
“[Attending the banquet] is reclaiming that,” she said. “When we feel we’re in the worst places, there’s more to life that will lift you up.”
