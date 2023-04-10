MovieMaker magazine’s love affair with Santa Fe continues.

The publication on Monday named the Santa Fe International Film Festival as one of “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2023.”

MovieMaker in February named Santa Fe as the No. 1 small city for a moviemaker to live and work after editor-in-chief Tim Molloy made his first visit to the area last summer and evidently enjoyed the vibrant filmmaking scene in the City Different.

