A merger agreement between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid has been extended by three months as the companies await a decision from the state Supreme Court on the deal. 

The merger contract has been extended to July 20. 

The electric companies appealed state regulators' December 2021 rejection of the merger to the Supreme Court. After more than a year in court, PNM and Avangrid, along with the newly appointed Public Regulation Commission, asked the court to dismiss the appeal and remand the case to the commission. 

