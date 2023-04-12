A merger agreement between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid has been extended by three months as the companies await a decision from the state Supreme Court on the deal.
The merger contract has been extended to July 20.
The electric companies appealed state regulators' December 2021 rejection of the merger to the Supreme Court. After more than a year in court, PNM and Avangrid, along with the newly appointed Public Regulation Commission, asked the court to dismiss the appeal and remand the case to the commission.
The transaction would make PNM a wholly owned subsidiary of Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola. The merger was proposed in 2020, and the agreement was amended in January 2022 to extend the contract's deadline to April 2023.
The companies asked the new regulators to overturn the previous commission's rejection of the merger by April 12, according to the March joint motion by the PRC and the companies to dismiss the appeal.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval confirmed both companies agreed to a three-month extension to the existing merger agreement.
"We are hopeful that the Court will allow the merger to go back to the PRC for review," Sandoval wrote in an email Wednesday. "We cannot speculate on the timing of the process at the Court or PRC.”