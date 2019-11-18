A key road in Eldorado will be affected by construction Tuesday, according to a Santa Fe County news release.
A contractor hired by the county will reduce traffic on Avenida Eldorado at the railroad crossing down to one lane Tuesday. The lane closure is required to install a crosswalk for the Santa Fe Rail Trail.
The contractor will oversee traffic control and flagging operations during the construction. Access for residents will be maintained at all times, according to the release.
For information about this project, contact the County Public Works Department at 505-470-3383.
