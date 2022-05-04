Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico plan to keep a high profile through a stream of event sponsorships this year, showing their hunger to merge remains intact.
The energy companies and Avangrid’s parent firm, Iberdrola of Spain, sought to merge last year in New Mexico, but the effort was blocked in December by the state Public Regulation Commission.
The companies have appealed to the state Supreme Court. If they fail there, there’s a potential alternate route to a merger when the elected PRC board is broken up at the end of the year and replaced by a governor-appointed panel.
Meanwhile, Avangrid and PNM said they will have spent $1.1 million on sponsorships in New Mexico from May 2021 to the end of 2022. PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said the money comes from shareholders, not electricity customers.
“Avangrid is making a massive commitment to New Mexico, with plans to be here and invest for the long-term,” he said in a statement.
Although there was little question the companies would continue to pursue the more than $8 billion merger and ownership change, the sponsorships and other events reflect their desire to remain in the public eye.
Included in the community events sponsorship list are music shows, athletic events, television programs, festivals, conferences, school and college activities, summits on various topics, an air show planned for this weekend in Alamogordo, foundations, Native American events and a film about the late environmentalist Stewart Udall.
A list provided by PNM and Avangrid shows sponsorship of close to 70 events and organizations.
One event took place April 22
at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe, where bosses of the two companies schmoozed with state, community, tribal and environmental leaders over plates of salmon, lamb chops and pork chops. Sandoval said the dinner had 178 attendees and cost the companies about $10,000.
“It was sort of interesting,” said Mike Eisenfeld of the San Juan Citizens Alliance.
He said it gave him a chance to meet some of the officials and hear their upbeat comments about the clean energy of the future. As for the many sponsorships, Eisenfeld said they are fine as long as they are backed up by action.
Action, he added, would involve a clear transition away from coal-burning plants like Four Corners Power Plant and San Juan Generating Station, which are in the northwestern corner of the state, where Eisenfeld lives.
The companies also must support the communities affected by closing those plants and the workers who lose jobs in the transition to solar and wind energy, he said.
“We’re optimistic, whether it’s PNM or Avangrid, that they’re going to follow through with the transition to clean energy,” Eisenfeld said.
Mariel Nanasi, an ardent opponent of the merger and the head of New Energy Economy, called Avangrid “adept at greenwashing,” or providing public relations spin about being environmentally sound.
“We can’t afford them in New Mexico,” she wrote in an email.
In response to Nanasi’s criticism of Avangrid, Sandoval said: “Just because a company is big does not mean they are bad. New Mexicans can’t fall for this fearmongering and hyperbole; they are smarter than that.”
The companies’ willingness to sponsor events has won some fans.
Colt Balok, who has an Albuquerque television program with a segment called “Game Changers” that honors generous community members, said in an email the companies “have been incredible to work with. Our show’s mission is to transform the lives of viewers, and PNM-Avangrid have been generous in helping us fulfill this mission.”
Lorie Liebrock of New Mexico Tech in Socorro said PNM donated $2,500 early this year to cover online fees for a secure systems class and another donation may be coming.
Joanie Griffin, an Albuquerque-based spokeswoman for Avangrid, said PNM has donated to New Mexico nonprofits for years.
“By partnering, we’ve been able to deepen the contributions and the positive impact on communities and organizations in all corners of the state,” she said in an email.
The merger plan ran into a wall last year when the regulation commission and its hearing examiner, or administrative law judge, found Avangrid’s service in the northeast United States sketchy and expressed concern about a criminal investigation involving Iberdrola executives in Spain.
They also cited other problems, including an alleged desire to withhold information or plead confidentiality for some details. They said the companies worked out so many agreements with various organizations that it was hard to tell which agreement was the official one.