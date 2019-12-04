The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator says in an autopsy report it was unable to determine the cause of death for a baby found wrapped in a plastic bag in August at a trailer in Alcalde.
According to the report, released in November, the baby, Virginia Hope Marie Engel, had no signs of external or internal trauma or congenital abnormalities.
A toxicology report, however, says Virginia had several drugs in her system: methamphetamine; amphetamine, a breakdown product of methamphetamine; THC, the active ingredient in marijuana; and morphine.
“Based on the available circumstances, autopsy findings, and ancillary testing, it is not possible to conclusively determine if [the baby] was stillborn or live born and died shortly after delivery,” the report says. “Therefore, the cause and manner of death are best certified as undetermined.”
A doctor performed the autopsy Aug. 18, a day after Virginia’s body was discovered, and told a New Mexico State Police agent it was not possible to perform tests that would determine if she had been stillborn because of the level of decomposition of her remains, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in October in state District Court.
The baby’s father said he had last seen the mother Aug. 11, before he left on a trip to Colorado, according to the affidavit. When he returned from his trip, he attempted to contact the woman, he told police, but she would not answer his text messages or phone calls.
When he did see her Aug. 14, he said, she was no longer pregnant. He began asking her where the baby was, but she would not tell him. He began looking for the baby at area hospitals, thinking she might have been taken into state custody because the mother had substance use disorder and was a known heroin user, he told police, according to the affidavit.
The father contacted police, who searched the woman’s home Aug. 17 and found the baby wrapped in a garbage bag near a toilet, the affidavit says.
The woman gave officers conflicting accounts of what happened the day she gave birth. At one point, she told an investigator the baby had been stillborn and then said the baby might have been saved if someone had been with her, the affidavit says. She also told an investigator she gave birth in La Madera but could not explain why she then moved the baby’s body to her home in Alcalde.
Henry Varela, a spokesman for District Attorney Marco Serna, could not be be reached late Wednesday evening for comment on whether the woman faces charges in the infant’s death.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.