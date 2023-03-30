The nearly 1 million New Mexicans who receive health insurance through the state's Medicaid program should be on the lookout for a turquoise envelope in the mail.

The federal government is ending automatic Medicaid renewals put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, and the New Mexico Human Services Department will be sending out renewal applications in turquoise envelopes when people on Medicaid are due to renew their coverage.

"This is really going to have a statewide impact with an overall average decline of about 9.6% in total Medicaid enrollment here in New Mexico," acting Secretary Kari Armijo said during a virtual briefing Thursday.

