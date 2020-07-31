The remnants of a burned-out work truck sat outside Santa Fe Trail Builders in an industrial area near Henry Lynch Road, with its front end charred and a door melted shut.
The fire is one in a series around the city in the last week — scorching vehicles and dumpsters and damaging a construction site — that are under investigation by the Santa Fe Fire Department. At least three broke out in the early morning hours Tuesday and Wednesday, though it was unclear if they were related.
"There's been a few dumpster fires around town, a couple of vehicle fires and there was another [at] a housing authority under construction," Assistant Chief Phil Martinez said.
He declined to provide additional information, citing the ongoing investigations.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said in an email, "At this time, a determination as to whether or not arson is a cause has not yet been determined."
At least two of the fires appear to be human caused.
Joe Lujan, president of Santa Fe Trail Builders, said surveillance video shows a person breaking into the truck at his business before it burst into flames early Wednesday morning. The truck was a total loss, he added.
Whoever ignited the fire did not steal anything from the vehicle or business, Lujan said.
Video of the incident, which he gave to police, shows a person arrive in a car, get out and break the truck's window, he said. The person sat in the car and watched the truck until it was engulfed in flames and then drove away.
He came back soon after.
"You can see him come back while it's burning to watch it," Lujan said.
According to Santa Fe police logs posted online, an officer was called to the truck fire just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Then, at 3:47 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a fire at the Allsup's at 2640 Agua Fría St., police logs show. An employee at the store, less than two miles from Santa Fe Trail Builders, said someone had lit a chair on fire next to the store's dumpster.
On Tuesday night, firefighters were called to a blaze at a public housing complex for seniors in the midtown area. Residents at Villa Consuelo Apartments said a crush of emergency vehicles responded to the fire. It burned in a part of the complex that is under construction behind the city-operated Villa Consuelo Senior Center.
Edward Torrez, who has lived at the complex for more than a decade, said he didn't see any flames from the blaze, but the area was covered in thick smoke.
"You couldn't see the trees from my apartment," Torrez said.
Kristine Mihelcic, an interim city spokeswoman and director of constituent and council services, said questions about fire damage at the complex and the cost for repairs should be directed to a Villa Consuelo employee.
No one from Villa Consuelo could be reached for comment.
A fourth fire was reported just after noon Wednesday, near the intersection of Acequia Madre and Garcia Street. This fire was caused by mechanical issues, Gurulé said in an email. Casey Nicholson, who reported the incident, said flames shot up from the engine of a woman's car after pack rats chewed through wires.
A pack rat scurried away from the vehicle as firefighters opened the hood to douse the flames, Nicholson said.
Another vehicle was engulfed in flames in a midtown neighborhood after an explosion Sunday evening. City police and fire officials have not yet released reports of the incident.
Mihelcic confirmed she had found a report of the vehicle fire but did not provide it.
