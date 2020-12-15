An arrest warrant has been issued for a Santa Fe man accused of intentionally striking his ex-girlfriend's vehicle with his SUV.
Hector Gabriel Rascon, 42, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault against a family member in the Sunday incident.
He also is accused of trying to reverse his car into his ex-girlfriend.
The woman told Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies she was involved in a crash around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Carson Valley Way and Canyon Cliff Drive south of Santa Fe after Rascon slammed his gray Nissan Armada into the left side of her vehicle.
According to the incident report, the woman said Rascon had sped up behind her before veering into the opposite lane of traffic and then ramming his vehicle into hers. A deputy reported visual damage on the woman's vehicle.
The woman said Rascon told her he wanted to talk to her.
The two agreed to meet at a nearby Allsup's on N.M. 14, where they began to argue, deputies said.
At one point, deputies said, Rascon reached into the center console of his vehicle. The woman, believing he was reaching for a gun, ran around to the rear of the vehicle.
Rascon then put his vehicle in reverse "and tried to run her over" before driving away, according to the report.
Rascon fled the scene and has not been located.
