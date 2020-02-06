The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is searching for 65-year-old Patricio Griego, who is charged with an open count of murder in the slaying Thursday of his brother, Jimmy Griego, at their mother's home in Tesuque.
Deputies responded to a woman's call about a shooting just before 9 a.m. Thursday at 145 Santa Fe County Road 74, said sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos.
They found Jimmy Griego — believed to be 55, according to Ríos — with a fatal gunshot wound. An affidavit for an arrest warrant for the man's brother said medics attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.
The arrest warrant affidavit, filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, said the two brothers had gotten into an argument at their mother's house, where Patricio Griego's "crazy" behavior had worried the woman. Patricio Griego, who had a bedroom in the home, went into the room to get a handgun and said, "I'm going to shoot Jimmy," according to the affidavit.
After firing a shot and fatally wounding his brother, the affidavit said, Patricio Griego fled from the home.
Deputies were still at the homicide scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Ríos said, and were actively searching for the suspect.
"We don't know where he is at," Ríos said. "We've also sent out an all-points bulletin to area agencies, law enforcement agencies, including Albuquerque police, state police and Northern New Mexico law enforcement."
Patricio Griego is considered armed and dangerous, Ríos said, adding anyone with information about the man's whereabouts should call 911.
The arrest warrant affidavit said the first 911 call about the shooting came from Jimmy Griego's wife, Emily Griego, who told dispatchers she had just arrived at her mother-in-law's home and found her husband lying on the floor. He was bleeding, she said, and didn't appear to be breathing.
Soon after Emily Griego's call, Ramona Hilderbrandt, the men's sister, called 911 and said she also had gone to the home and found her brother Jimmy face down on the floor "with a hole in his back."
A dispatcher told her to begin administering CPR, the affidavit said, but before hanging up the phone, Hilderbrandt said, "He's dead, my brother's dead. Oh my God."
According to the affidavit, Hilderbrandt told the dispatcher she had received a phone call earlier that morning from her mother, who said her brother Patricio was at her home "acting crazy."
Hilderbrandt then called Jimmy Griego and asked him to check on their mother because she believed Patricio Griego was "heavily intoxicated or doing drugs," the affidavit said.
Her mother later called a second time and said Patricio had just hit Jimmy, Hildebrandt told the dispatcher, so she called Emily Griego and asked to her to go check on her husband.
Hilderbrandt said that as she was driving up to her mother's home, she saw Patricio Griego leaving in his Hyundai sedan.
"My brother did this," she told the dispatcher. "I have his license plate to his car."
