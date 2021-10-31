Police and the FBI are looking for a man who robbed a Santa Fe bank Saturday by slipping a note to a teller demanding cash.
The man who robbed Bank of America at 101 Paseo De Peralta about 1 p.m. is described as possibly Hispanic and about 6 feet, 2 inches, according to the FBI. He escaped with an undisclosed sum.
He was wearing a mask along with a neon yellow or green neck gaiter, a camouflage hat, a dark red or maroon sweatshirt and blue jeans. He also carried a dark blue backpack.
He was last seen on foot, heading north on Villeros Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or tips.fbi.gov.
