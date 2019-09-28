State and local agencies were still searching Saturday for two passengers and their plane, which might have crashed Thursday evening northeast of Santa Fe in the Pecos Wilderness.
Authorities have not identified the pilot or passenger from Colorado who were flying in a single-engine, four-seater plane.
State police said the plane refueled at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. It took off at 5:49 p.m., and air traffic control lost radar contact at 6:01 p.m.
The New Mexico Wing Civil Air Patrol, Santa Fe Search and Rescue and the Air National Guard also were searching for the plane. Civil Air Patrol planes from Santa Fe, Taos, Los Alamos and Farmington were expected to join the search Saturday.
John Graham, a major in the Civil Air Patrol, flew from the Santa Fe Regional Airport on Friday to search from the air and help with communication on the ground. He said one of the Pecos Wilderness ground teams spoke with hunters who had a seen a plane matching the description Thursday evening.
“They said it was about 100 feet over the trees,” Graham said. “That’s extremely low.”
Officer Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, said the plane’s emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro, its last known location. Neither plane nor passengers have been found.
This is a developing story and will be updated.