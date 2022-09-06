New Mexico State Police and New Mexico Search and Rescue have launched a search near the Santa Fe ski basin for a 74-year-old woman who went missing Monday afternoon during a hike with her niece.

Maria Moncada of Venezuela and her niece began hiking the Winsor Trail Monday morning, said state police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency. Around 9:30 a.m. the pair separated and planned to meet back at their vehicle, he added.

But when the niece returned to the car, her aunt wasn't there.

Popular in the Community