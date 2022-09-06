New Mexico State Police and New Mexico Search and Rescue have launched a search near the Santa Fe ski basin for a 74-year-old woman who went missing Monday afternoon during a hike with her niece.
Maria Moncada of Venezuela and her niece began hiking the Winsor Trail Monday morning, said state police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency. Around 9:30 a.m. the pair separated and planned to meet back at their vehicle, he added.
But when the niece returned to the car, her aunt wasn't there.
New Mexico Search and Rescue spokesman Bob Rodgers said Moncada and her niece decided to separate when they reached the Wilderness Gate area. The younger woman continued hiking on the Raven's Ridge Trail, while her aunt chose to turn back and wait for the younger woman at the car.
Moncada's niece called for assistance when she discovered her aunt was missing, Wilson wrote in an email, and state police were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Rodgers said the search and rescue group has been looking for Moncada since about 7 p.m. Monday but could not dispatch an aerial team that day because of poor weather conditions near the ski basin.
By Tuesday morning, the search group had deployed its helicopter — A.B.L.E. 7 — to assist two ground teams and a K9 unit, Rodgers said.
State police officers also were at the scene Tuesday, Wilson wrote. However, he added, spotty cellphone service was making it difficult for them to communicate reliably with search crews.
Moncada was last seen wearing a tan straw hat, a black-and-white striped shirt, gray leggings, a bright blue insulated jacket, and purple and blue running shoes, Wilson wrote. He was uncertain whether she had any food or water with her.
Moncada's disappearance comes days after a hiker died from a medical episode at the ski basin. Carlo Gislimberti, 77, a well-known local chef and artist, died Aug. 31 after becoming separated from a hiking companion.