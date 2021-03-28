The authorities issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday in Grants.
Investigators believe Mia Nolasco may have been taken by her mother, Michelle Nolasco, who does not have custody of the child, according to an alert issued by New Mexico State Police and the Grants Police Department.
Authorities said the girl was last seen at 11:14 a.m. Sunday at 1101 Roberta’s Place in Grants.
Mia Nolasco is around 29 inches tall, weighs 19 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red pajamas with polka dots.
Michelle Nolasco is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray sweatpants and was carrying a pink backpack purse.
Anyone with information on Mia's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Grants Police Department at 505-287-4404.
