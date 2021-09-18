Authorities are asking the public for help in finding two Ranchos de Taos residents who were last seen Wednesday.
David L. Pettenger, 83, and Mary J. Pettenger, 86, were driving to California to visit a family member, the New Mexico State Police said in a news release.
David Pettenger is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. Mary Pettenger is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.
They were traveling in a 1998 Honda CRV with a New Mexico Balloon Fiesta license plate. The plate number is HAL101.
Police urged anyone with information on the Pettengers' whereabouts to call 505-425-6771 or 911.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.