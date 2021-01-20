New Mexico State Police is asking the public for help in finding a missing Española man.
Charles Martinez, 58, was last seen Monday, leaving his home in a white 2008 Jeep Wrangler.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds and has brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Española police at 505-747-6002.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.