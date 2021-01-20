Charles Martinez

New Mexico State Police is asking the public for help in finding a missing Española man.

Charles Martinez, 58, was last seen Monday, leaving his home in a white 2008 Jeep Wrangler.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds and has brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Española police at 505-747-6002.

