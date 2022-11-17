1408089_032814ESPANOLA-CMYK-Jp2-.JPG

Phillip Chacon is shown during a hearing in Española in 2014 on a tie vote in a City Council race.

 New Mexican file photo

Former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon, held in the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla on charges of hitting a man with an SUV, is now accused of barricading himself inside the jail's booking area Monday and struggling with corrections officers who tried to pull him out of a closet.

Chacon has been charged with criminal damage to property in excess of $1,000, according to online court records. 

Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies received reports of two inmates who had potentially barricaded themselves inside the jail's "booking area/holding facility" around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. 

