One archaeological expert calls the recent desecration of ancient petroglyphs in La Cieneguilla a “cultural conflict,” one likely carried out by teens oblivious to the significance of the artwork, which dates back hundreds and perhaps thousands of years.
The Bureau of Land Management, which continues to investigate the racist vandalism, says it’s a felony, with penalties of up to two years in prison and $20,000 in fines for each count.
Law enforcement officers with the BLM, some with FBI-level clearance and qualifications, are working to identify and prosecute the offenders, said Pamela Mathis, manager of the agency’s Taos Field Office.
The office reported 10 petroglyphs along a popular hiking trail in La Cieneguilla had been defaced sometime around Jan. 18. It was the third time the site had been struck in less than a year and the most damaging of the three incidents.
“We have a total of three reports in the last year,” Mathis said. “Two were in the summer months and then this recent one, and this recent one is extremely significant.”
The graffiti included a swastika, a pentagram and ethnic slurs as well as graphic images spray-painted or chiseled into the ancient art.
“The vandalism is certainly intentional,” Mathis said. “The motive behind this particular vandalism we would not know until a suspect is apprehended, and we have more information.”
While preventing damage to sensitive cultural sites statewide has proven difficult for local and federal agencies, some protections have been in place in the La Cieneguilla area.
It has undergone monitoring through the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s SiteWatch program, which trains and coordinates volunteers to conduct routine inspections of historic and prehistoric sites on public, private and tribal land statewide, to search for natural wear and tear as well as looting and graffiti.
After the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, when the petroglyph trail was overloaded with visitors, the BLM worked with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols.
Following the most recent attack at the site, BLM spokeswoman Jillian Aragon said the agency planned to boost other security and surveillance efforts. She declined to speak in detail about the measures.
“It is a very patrolled and watched area, and we are increasing this,” Aragon wrote in an email. However, she added, the agency preferred to keep its tactics secret “in hopes of catching whomever is doing this.”
Other petroglyph sites around the state have been subject to damage as well. Visitors to Petroglyph National Monument in Albuquerque vandalized the area by collecting rocks and stacking them as trail markers in June, according to the Associated Press. In May 2020, the monument was struck by vandals who left graffiti and other destruction.
Mathis noted the procedure for cleaning and restoring sites like La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs after an attack of vandalism can be tedious, delicate and expensive work.
“It’s not just purchasing chemicals or asking volunteers or staff to very painstakingly try and restore these, she said. “It’s the fact that these are 8,000-year-old panels that tell a very rich history.”
While a BLM website says the petroglyphs were produced between the 13th and 17th centuries, the agency says some of them may be nearly 8,000 years old.
When such sites are vandalized, Mathis said, “We are not only disrespecting our cultural and our heritage brothers and sisters, we are ruining sites that we are charged with maintaining for our future generations.”
She added: “When you erase this history, it becomes hard to educate the youth that will follow — that’s why these offenses are a felony.”
Polly Schaafsma, an archaeologist who studies Native American rock art across the U.S. West and Southwest, said she comes across petroglyph defacement “constantly” in her work.
She recounted how a petroglyph found in Southern New Mexico depicting a rain deity was destroyed by the family who owned the property because they were “afraid of it,” she said.
“We often think that if something’s outdoors, it doesn’t matter. If it’s inside a building, then it’s got some value or something,” Schaafsma said. “There’s a lack of understanding of the landscape and meaning of [petroglyphs] for Indigenous people.”
Such sites often are considered shrines with significance in Native religions, she said. “So when you go out there with your spray can, you are attacking a church, essentially.”
Schaafsma said she suspects local teens may be to blame for the recent attack and that it was rooted in a lack cultural empathy.
“It’s total desecration,” she said. “It’s a cultural conflict, in a sense, being carried out by teenagers even though they wouldn’t see it that way.”
Santa Fe County Commissioner Rudy Garcia, whose District 3 includes La Cieneguilla, said the damage of the petroglyphs was “disheartening,” but he was encouraged by the number of people who reached out to him with a desire to help.
He said he plans to work with Mathis, fellow commissioners “and the community to see what we need to do out there in regards to security, law enforcement and cleanup. It cannot continue to be vandalized.”
I bet a $20,000 fine would get someone's attention...
As a relative from one of the heirs of a land grant, I do have something to write about and share. Definitely, I find it ironic that the Bureau of Land Management from the Taos Field Office continues to release public statements indicating they are investigating the destruction of a sacred cultural patrimonial site in La Cieneguilla. Yet, I do not see them declaring it as a "Hate-Crime" against the Native-American or the Tribal Nations of New Mexico. Clearly, the evidence presented at the crime scene clearly indicates that it is a "Hate-Crime." On the same note, the journalist Ms. Traxler reaches out to interview "one archaeological expert" and others to chime in on the issue. Um? By all respects, the archaeological expert and the others do not reside in this historical & traditional community. How can these persons be vetted into a long-standing preservation effort that the local residents from the land-grant have been working on since 1991? Where were they when the "local" residents of the area needed to the "subject matter expertise' when they began the preservation efforts to protect and defend their sacred cultural patrimonial sites in the land grant? Of course, as Schaafsma said, "she suspects local teens may be to blame for the recent attack and that it was rooted in a lack cultural empathy." Regardless, if they were local teens or adults, it was a "Hate-Crime!" Frankly, the term that she uses, "lack of cultural empathy" is not a new one to our native people; however, this is the primary reason on why the Petroglyphs Por Los Ninos Coalition and the Valle de La Cieneguilla Land Grant Association began an educational program in the Santa Fe Public School District to teach the youth about the historical perspectives and positive contributions of the land-grant and it's sacred cultural patrimonial of sites for over thirty years. Now, since the BLM has allowed for the general public to shoot and discharged their firearms of great velocity and power above a sacred cultural patrimonial site, the Petroglyphs Por Los Ninos Coalition had to suspend the educational program for the kids a few years ago. This was only to protect the public safety, health and welfare of our children who were part of this sacred educational program that was conducted by a local non-profit organization for free. Now, we have the tourist industry and every private corporation taking advantage of a land-grant area and its people without any consultation and permission to do so. Why is that? It is because the BLM has allowed to ignore the heirs of the land-grant concerns since 1991 by not implementing a "BLM Resource Management Plan" for the La Cieneguilla Land Grant, period! As the rest of the governmental entities that should be an integral part of a community plan for this area, the Santa Fe County, the City of Santa Fe, the U.S, Army Corps of Engineers, the State Engineers Office, the NM Historic Preservation Division and so forth, continued to ignore any input from the local residents and property owners of an old land grant that is a close relative of Indian Country. So, what gives?
It sounds like the reporter or archaeologic expert wants to find an excuse for the racist vandalism (one likely carried out by teens oblivious to the significance of the artwork). If you have grown up here or lived here long enough, you know these carvings are protected at least...And one would hope that these suspected teenagers understand the meaning of swastikas etc. Time for them and their parents to take personal responsibility.
Ms. Beninato, agreed! The suspected teens who conducted this "hate-crime" action know exactly on what the terms of good or bad behavior are define. The parents of the suspected teens know who they are and should contact the law enforcement agency immediately. Hold them responsible and pay for the consequences up front.
