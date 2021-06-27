Authorities have identified all five people killed in a hot air balloon crash on Albuquerque's west side.
Police said the crash occurred Saturday morning when the balloon hit a power line, causing the basket to catch fire and fall to the ground.
New Mexico State Police identified the victims as Nicholas Meleski, 62; Susan Montoya, 65; John Montoya, 61; Mary Martinez, 59; and Martin Martinez, 62. They were residents of Albuquerque.
Police said Meleski was piloting the balloon.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
