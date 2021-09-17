New Mexico State Police identified the man shot by Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies at an Allsup's Thursday afternoon as 39-year-old Marvin Montoya, an employee at the store.
Montoya was shot while attempting to evade deputies after he fired a gun near the store, according a state police news release issued Friday.
The sheriff's office responded to the scene near the corner of Avenida Del Sur and N.M. 14 around 2 p.m. after receiving calls that Montoya was armed and barricaded in the convenience store's restroom, the news release said.
As deputies arrived, they found Montoya in an embankment south of the store, carrying a firearm.
When deputies attempted to speak Montoya, he fired one shot in the air, causing deputies to retreat and wait for assistance from the Santa Fe County SWAT team.
The SWAT team tried to negotiate Montoya's surrender, but he "attempted to evade deputies," the release stated. A deputy fired a shot, wounding Montoya.
He was transferred to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.
Upon his release, Montoya will be facing criminal charges, according to the news release.
The name of the deputy involved has not yet been released. He has been placed on standard, three-day administrative leave, according to the sheriff's office.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
Seems like another miss step by the SF Sheriff deputies. This Sheriff really needs to be removed, as he's hiring violent people, like Guzman and Ficke, and seems uninterested in controlling Use of Force incidents. In the current case, it seems they just lost patience, and shot the guy. This is directly against policy, but that seems to matter little. I thought Sheriff Garcia was bad, but Mendoza seems worse.
Why do you just keep repeating what you said in the last article about this incident? What is it that you want done? For the cops to sit down and have a cup of coffee with the man who is running around waving a gun around at a convenient store. Just curious how you would approach this situation since you are so educated in talking down an angry drunk man?
Yeah I am curious how you would respond in that situation. I do think we need police reform and the default mode of many cops is way too trigger happy, but all the keyboard warriors that always comment here…most of them have probably not been in a situation most cops deal with daily.
Also, have you ever been to that Allsups? It’s pretty sketchy, I used to go frequently when I lived over there. Half of the employees seemed like they were tweaking.
