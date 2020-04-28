Authorities have released the identity of a man who died Friday in a head-on crash in Taos County.
Jamie Trujillo, 42, of Vadito crashed his car into a sport utility vehicle around 7:45 a.m. on N.M. 75 between Peñasco and Vadito.
“The facts and aerial footage have been reviewed and are consistent with the at-scene investigation and evidence which leads us to believe Mr. Trujillo was at fault for the collision,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe wrote in an email to The New Mexican.
A 24-year-old man who was riding in the SUV was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.