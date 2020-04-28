Authorities have released the identity of a man who died Friday in a head-on crash in Taos County.

Jamie Trujillo, 42, of Vadito crashed his car into a sport utility vehicle around 7:45 a.m. on N.M. 75 between Peñasco and Vadito.

“The facts and aerial footage have been reviewed and are consistent with the at-scene investigation and evidence which leads us to believe Mr. Trujillo was at fault for the collision,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe wrote in an email to The New Mexican.

A 24-year-old man who was riding in the SUV was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

