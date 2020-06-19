Just a few hours after the city removed the Don Diego de Vargas statue from Cathedral Park early Thursday, Santa Fe author James McGrath Morris posted a petition on change.org asking the owners of DeVargas Center to change the mall’s name.
Morris is no Johnny-come-lately to the push for cultural sensitivity. His petition includes excerpts from an opinion piece that was published Aug. 24 in The New Mexican — before historical transgressions became the hot-button national and global talking points they are today.
“This is the moment to change the name of the Santa Fe shopping center known as the DeVargas Center,” the petition reads. “The mall owners should follow in the steps of the Caballeros de Vargas, organizers of La Entrada, the annual reenactment of de Vargas’s re-entry into Santa Fe. Over the last few years, protesters brought attention to the inaccuracies of the event [and La Entrada was discontinued].”
“I thought I was prescient,” Morris said Friday. “There are descendants who are proud of the [de Vargas] name. There are descendants who find him oppressive.”
DeVargas Center management is observing the societal shift of the past few weeks, an official said.
“I’ve taken this all the way to corporate,” said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager at DeVargas Center for Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns the mall at the north edge of downtown. “There are discussions commencing.”
Fitzgerald did not elaborate.
Morris also questioned the naming of Coronado Center, a large mall in Albuquerque, but as a Santa Fe resident, he has not pursued anything there.
Don Diego de Vargas was a 17th-century Spanish governor who led the 1692 reconquest of Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. Sixteenth-century explorer Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led the first Spanish expedition into what is now the American Southwest.
Morris said he believes social change in the public applies to the business sector, too.
“The basic message is it would be a good business decision to consider a change to the name of the DeVargas Center,” he said.
He noted Quaker Oats’ decision this week to drop the Aunt Jemima name and accompanying image from its pancake-mix product, and Land O’Lakes in February dropped the image of a Native American woman from its butter packaging.
Morris, whose most recent book is The Ambulance Drivers: Hemingway, Dos Passos and a Friendship Made and Lost in War, is finishing a biography of New Mexico bestselling author Tony Hillerman.
Morris, co-founder of the Biographers International Organization, also gives history-laced bus tours of New Mexico as one of a dozen program leaders in the state for Road Scholar, a travel-oriented education organization once known as Elderhostel.
“I do education tours of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation,” he said.
“Think of it as an education tool on a bus. These are folks who are really interested in learning. One of the points I make is history plays out in the current day.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(26) comments
Ludicrous is my first thought. But whatever, more transplant influence on our community and culture. While we are pursuing this endeavor, let's also change the name of our city to someone corporate. Have a nice day and look around, our city is dying.
Can we start a petition to remove the killer Kit Carson I wonder if people know he killed innocent Native Americans at any chance he got. But hey let’s honor this man with two parks a road and a museum. Where do we sign for this killer to be removed from our state!
Its outsiders erasing your history, start a petition to remove Webber and half the city council for starts them make it next to impossible for east or west coast transplants to buy a home here leaving more homes for locals. This would be a start in the right direction. This town has gotten to liberal and progressive for my taste, and the shame of it is it has infested the Democrat party in New Mexico.
[thumbup]
History—not only here in New Mexico but all over this country and the world—is replete with man's cruelty to our fellow man. All the way back to Cain and Abel.
And the cruelty happens on all sides. Yes, Spaniards were not always saints, but they brought great improvements too. Native Americans have done their share of mayhem as well. During the Pueblo revolt they killed men but also women and children. There is a whole class of New Mexicans called Genizaros who had been kidnapped by Native Americans and sold to wealthy settlers. These slavers weren't saints any more than the slaveholders were.
This history isn't being destroyed despite the complainers here. It's in libraries, books and museums, so please stop worrying about that. What we need to do is thoughtfully consider how we present history and make sure our monuments and naming of places send the right, historically accurate message.
If you're going to remove or change all our Spanish culture, you better be prepared to remove all native american and any other culture in our city!!! You cannot erase history, so leave it alone!!! Why are you listening to people that are not even from here if they dont like it they need to move back from where they came!!! Go cause chaos in your own city! This is a 'Spanish" city, whether you like it or not! If our names offend you, leave! I bet our money doesnt offend you, does it! People in power cannot be removing things without approval by the citizens of this city.
Spanish erasing Native history is what happened. You know the Native people have/had place names for this area long before the Spanish arrived and there had been a pueblo where the Santa Fe Convention Center sits, along with graves. The place of that pueblo had a Native name, and it wasn't Santa Fe. So the Spanish are the ones who were renaming things in this area, but now it's sacrilege to rename things?
Yes, just another rich, elite, East Coast socialist, carpetbagger trying to use the white European guilt trip he suffers from on the people of NM. He wants us all to be ashamed of the incredible legacy and progress our ancestors have made to make NM a modern, prosperous state with a rich, multi-cultural history, that he wants erased. Please, who listens to these kind of people?
Just another white elitist "save my precious racism" complaint from Michael Johnson.
Next someone who is offended that the Plaza was created by the Spanish will create a petition to change the name to the Town Square making it anywhere USA. Quit trying to erase our City and our Culture.
all you Spanish leave also, that is stolen indian land
What? Are we to get rid of all Spanish place names? How about changing the name La Villa Real de Santa Fe de San Franciso de Asis to something else? How about Albuquerque or Las Cruces for that matter? I would rather these "activists" work on meaningful change--like body cams for police at all times; community training--not combat training; no choke holds; making public the officer past history etc.
That's what I find interesting. Lack of affordable housing in Santa Fe, NIMBY attacks on affordable development, other real problems. All of those take money and actual institutional change. Its easy to take down a statue (and in some cases a good idea to do so) but changing the name of a mall doesn't make the more serious problems go away.
go march on WEBBERS house. That was indian land, take it back by force
I petition James Morris to change his name. "James" is part of Jamestown, and we all know what those English settlers there did and brought to native peoples. Nothing good. Also, "Morris" is a racist name as in berber it refers to swarthy or dark in terms of complexion. I'm offended by that.
Love it. At least someone has a sense of humor. James
‼️
We are reaching peak racist petition.
rename it "TRUMP MALL"
Erasing history. George Orwell would love it:
"SYME had vanished. A morning came, and he was missing from work: a few thoughtless people commented on his absence. On the next day nobody mentioned him. On the third day Winston went into the vestibule of the Records Department to look at the notice-board. One of the notices carried a printed list of the members of the Chess Committee, of whom Syme had been one. It looked almost exactly as it had looked before—nothing had been crossed out—but it was one name shorter. It was enough. Syme had ceased to exist: he had never existed. "
1984, Part II, Section 5.
So does that mean Webber and Villarreal are going to try and remove the mall in the middle of the night.
Why are you writing about a petition that has barely 30 signatures, when WE THE PEOPLE at the Piñon Post got 1,500 signatures on our first day? We are happy to provide the Santa Fe New Mexican with whatever details it would like for a story. My email is John@PinonPost.com. https://pinonpost.com/petition-stop-erasing-our-spanish-history-and-culture/
John Block thanks for sharing the info about your post. I’ll go sign it and share with family and friends.
John start another petition to physically remove Webber in the middle of the night I hear it only takes 100 signatures.
The full URL for the petition is:
https://www.change.org/p/de-rename-de-vargas-mall-in-santa-fe
Encouraging open expressions of opinion is important before making decisions about name changes motivated by political correctness.
The abrupt removal of longstanding statues and monuments without proper public input is reminiscent of Mao’s destructive cultural revolution in Red China.
By the way, in addition to the big mall in Albuquerque, “Coronado Center” is also the name of the strip mall on Cordova Road that is home to the SF Trader Joe’s (and thus well known to the PC crowd).
I don't care if you are from here or not. But everyone who continues to poke at the wrongs the Spaniards committed has left an important part out, the other parties. The natives committed some horrendous acts on whites and Spaniards. The whites committed the same to Spaniards and natives. Seems to me no one has much to say, and if you want to change the past give love in the present. Accept the past and move on together. Or, continue to foster hurt and anger and expect the same outcome. If you take down the statues of Spaniards, take down the statues of all natives and whites, equality. If you change names of Spanish reference, change any names that are native or white, equality. Isn't that what you want equality? Anything else is incorrect. By the way, this town was built by Spanish, native, and white, equality. We all have all three mixes in our bloodline. Finally, get over yourselves already. Who are you to decide your history is more important than mine? Have you noticed history has not changed with all your BS?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.