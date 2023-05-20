Curtis Dowling, a British fine art authenticator and host of the first and only season of CNBC’s Treasure Detectives in 2013, has plenty of stories about the art world.
His stories are peppered with mobsters, con artists — plots and characters worthy of the most entertaining Elmore Leonard or Daniel Silva novel.
Several years ago, Dowling and his partner, Andy Smith, were hired to verify paintings and sculptures that filled a storage unit in Scottsdale, Ariz. His initial impression: There was something hinky about the whole deal. The man who’d hired him casually slid a suitcase to him beneath their table at an outdoor coffeehouse.
“Take it,” the man said, his Russian accent heavy with implications. Dowling opened it. Inside was a million dollars.
“We didn’t take it,” Dowling said with a chuckle during a recent interview in Santa Fe. “If we took it, we wouldn’t have the reputation we have. We’d be just like so many other people in this business.”
Dowling and Smith visited the City Different last month after they were hired to determine the authenticity of two paintings purportedly executed by a man who helped launch the American abstract expressionism movement: Jackson Pollock.
The owner of the paintings, who does not live in Santa Fe and asked to remain anonymous, declined to comment on the paintings, including how they were acquired, why they are housed in Santa Fe or what will become of them after their authenticity is determined.
Sue Ann Taylor, one of four people hired by the owner to verify the paintings — along with a potential Picasso, a Monet and two Van Goghs — said the art owner is “terrified of being kidnapped.”
Taylor and the others who hired Dowling also have been as paranoid as the Russian mobster who tried to bribe him in Arizona. This might be understandable: If he finds the two paintings are genuine Pollocks, they could be worth as much as $100 million apiece.
Dowling, 55, has rendered his expert opinion on thousands of artworks. Many, he said, have turned out to be fakes or forgeries. He’s optimistic about these two — even before he and Smith saw them in April, he felt they were legitimate.
On average, he and Smith are sent about 100 paintings a week.
“At least one of those paintings will be a Pollock, and at least one a Picasso,” Dowling said.
He cited a statistic by Thomas Hoving, the late director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, who said almost 40% of all artwork for sale at any given time are fake — a number that rises when dealing with Pollocks and Picassos.
The purported Pollocks in Santa Fe will be the 80th and 81st Dowling and Smith have examined.
“Our job is to produce evidence that is beyond reasonable doubt,” Dowling said. “To produce evidence that is unquestionable. Once that is achieved, the art world accepts the piece as genuine. If it is by the artist, it becomes part of his canon of work. If it is not, it removes one more fake from the market.”
In 2015, he and Smith submitted over 60 fake Pollocks to the FBI.
Pieces considered genuine in the past, or deemed so by others, might not be considered so today.
This is part of the problem with the purported Pollocks Dowling has been hired to verify.
“This is the kind of thing where it puts a bright light on the whole aspect of who’s always been the verifiers, you know — who’s been the authenticators of these different works of art and how there’s no official protocol, not even a body of, you know, five people each year who decide how to authenticate this or that work of art,” Taylor said.
Taylor is an Atlanta-based filmmaker working on a biopic of Teri Horton, a retired Costa Mesa, Calif., truck driver who bought a $5 painting at a thrift store and then spent the rest of her life trying to convince the art world it was a Jackson Pollock.
The art world never believed her.
Even if Horton’s painting was not a Pollock, the way she was treated has affirmed Taylor’s suspicion that “if you’re not from such-and-such a pedigree, part of the art world’s upper crust, you can’t possibly know what you’re talking about.”
In other words: The art market is rigged, and those making the most money at the top reject the Teri Hortons of the world to keep the art and prestige and profits to themselves.
“I’m the one who made the call to bring in Curtis,” said Taylor, who over the years has had five artworks out of 11 verified as authentic. “I like his unorthodox approach.”
Thiago Piwowarczyk, CEO of New York’s art authentication and appraisal business New York Art Forensics, noted the art authentication process has changed.
“Back in the old days, you had one guy who was the authority, and whatever he deemed real or fake stayed that way. That was it. There was no protocol, no guidelines,” Piwowarczyk said.
Lately, though, as gatekeepers like Hoving die off, some people aren’t as content to accept the judgment of one man as absolute. And they’ve been bringing science with them.
“To be fair to those men of the past, they didn’t have the tools we have now,” said Piwowarczyk, whose firm has found more fakes in the market than authentic Pollocks over the years. “So you cannot be sure that their opinion was made with the same rigor that we have now.”
Like Dowling, Piwowarczyk and his Art Forensics team rely on what he calls the “three legs to authentication: the forensic, physical evidence; the provenance, or the historical story; and the stylistic, artistic considerations. All those three things need to match.”
Taylor and Dowling relish the chance to disrupt the insular world of fine art when it comes to the Santa Fe paintings.
“The art world believes what we say because we are never wrong,” Dowling said. “And the implications of us being right, in this case — if they are Pollocks, there may be more out there, more than are in the catalog raisonné.”
Dowling added: “We base our decision on facts. And people accept those facts gracefully. Or they don’t.”