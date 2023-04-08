An Australian art gallery owner has received no compensation and recovered just half of the 36 paintings he entrusted for sale a decade ago to a now-defunct Santa Fe gallery.

Tom Colrain, who helps run and operate Queensland's Australian and Oceanic Art Gallery, said he shipped multiple consignments — consisting of 36 unique pieces from indigenous Australian artists — in 2012 and 2013 to the now-defunct Marji Gallery on Canyon Road. 

Its owners, Saher Saman and Margie Hoyle, are at the center of an FBI investigation into alleged art fraud. Their gallery has since been shuttered, and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Terrance Frank said a warrant for Saman's arrest is active.

Recommended for you