An Australian art gallery owner has received no compensation and recovered just half of the 36 paintings he entrusted for sale a decade ago to a now-defunct Santa Fe gallery.
Tom Colrain, who helps run and operate Queensland's Australian and Oceanic Art Gallery, said he shipped multiple consignments — consisting of 36 unique pieces from indigenous Australian artists — in 2012 and 2013 to the now-defunct Marji Gallery on Canyon Road.
Its owners, Saher Saman and Margie Hoyle, are at the center of an FBI investigation into alleged art fraud. Their gallery has since been shuttered, and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Terrance Frank said a warrant for Saman's arrest is active.
"Art theft and related crimes are a high priority for the FBI, as we are the lead federal agency with investigating art theft and bringing those criminals to justice. Since Santa Fe is the epicenter of New Mexico's art community, and this case stems from this community, our agents have continued to work with other international law enforcement partners with tracking down the subject of this case," Frank wrote in an email.
The FBI has recovered 18 of the paintings, and those have been returned "to the rightful owners," Frank later added. Colrain said he the 18 recovered paintings were delivered in mid-January.
He said the total worth of all the pieces included in the Marji Gallery consignments totaled between $300,000 and $400,000.
"Losing that much money obviously would be devastating, but to get half of it back is at least comforting to a degree," Colrain said.
Marji Gallery, FBI investigation
Colrain said his Santa Fe-related woes started when a film producer from the city bought a painting at his gallery in Australia. The producer then reached out to Colrain and recommended he send consignments to the Marji Gallery since he had "checked them out" and said they were reputable.
Colrain followed the advice, but after some time had passed with no payment received, he said he got suspicious. He said Saman told him by email that some paintings had sold, and the payment would come through.
"It never came through. And then I started to think 'Well, what's going on?' ” Colrain said.
Colrain proceeded to send several emails to the Marji Gallery asking the paintings be returned and stating he would never provide their original documentation without proper compensation.
He said he later learned some of the paintings ended up in a Houston gallery. At that point, given how things weren't adding up, Colrain said he reached out to the FBI.
In 2014, Colrain learned Colorado-based art collector Deborah Donner had also accused Saman of art fraud over works she paid for — including some from Colrain's consignments — but never received. Online court records show she won a civil suit in First Judicial District Court against Saman and Hoyle, but previous reporting in 2016 stated she never received any of her $135,000 award.
Kelan Emery, who is listed as Donner's attorney in online court records for the 2014 civil suit, said Friday he does not know if his client was ever paid.
Colrain said he was once told by the FBI that Saman may have fled to Mexico. Frank did not address the allegation in his statement via email and did not provide a copy of Saman's arrest warrant when requested.
Saman and Hoyle could not be reached for comment.
Moving forward
While some of his gallery's paintings have been seized by the FBI and returned to Australia, half of the works Colrain sent to the Marji Gallery are in the hands of people without their official documentation.
It's a saving grace Colrain thinks could help bring those looking to sell the paintings to negotiate.
"The people that have the artwork at the moment have a fraudulent product — I know they've bought it off the Marji Gallery, but no one else will touch it because it hasn't got documentation," Colrain said. "It's not their fault that this fraudster has taken advantage of them too."
Colrain said if people are willing to send the paintings back to him on consignment he, in turn, would be willing to evenly split the profit on a future sale.
"That way everybody wins," he added.
Aside from speaking with the media, Colrain said he also plans to make a YouTube video about his yearslong struggle to recover the aboriginal artwork in the hopes people will see it and reach out.
Lisa Stewart, who manages the Santa Fe Gallery Association, said there are no records of art fraud involving any of her association's members and said Colrain's experience is rare.
"Part of the reason the Santa Fe Gallery Association exists is to ensure the highest standards of ethics and business practices among its members. Art markets such as ours are built on trustworthy institutions and transactions," Stewart wrote in an email.
As for whether his experience over the past several years has affected how he conducts international business, Colrain said it has taught him to be cautious when trying to enter the American art market.
"You have to — there's got to be a lot of rules involved ... but, you know, if someone put their hand up and wanted to do something, we'd investigate it," Colrain said.
Santa Fe is known as a hub for fine art and vibrant galleries the world over. Tourists often leave the City Different with exquisite sculptures or paintings which remind them of their time in New Mexico years after they visit.
For one Australian gallery owner, however, ties to Santa Fe have been forged by art he sent to New Mexico without proper compensation.