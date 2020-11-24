State Auditor Brian Colón released a scathing report Tuesday saying Spaceport America's former director was incompetent, grossly mishandled funds and possibly violated laws and ethics codes.
An investigation by a private firm found Dan Hicks, who was fired as the spaceport's CEO in October, misspent money, improperly used favoritism to award contracts, breached open meetings laws and enlisted the former financial director to cover his misconduct, the report said.
“There is evidence to conclude that Dan Hicks violated criminal and administrative statutes,” the report said. “We recommend that this matter be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for additional investigation, and consideration of formal and/or administrative charges."
Investigations into Hicks' alleged improprieties were spurred by the spaceport's former chief financial officer, Zach De Gregorio, filing a complaint that accused Hicks of pressuring him to ignore procedures meant to provide accountability on public spending.
The state hired McHard Accounting Consulting, an Albuquerque-based forensic accounting firm, to look into De Gregorio's complaint. The firm told officials the alleged violations could be criminal.
The report also said De Greorio was complicit in Hicks' schemes and should be investigated and possibly face criminal charges.
The spaceport, based near Truth or Consequences, was established with the help of $220 million in state money to be the world's first commercial launching site for spacecraft.
Thank you Brian, well done, now maybe Hector will get off his lazy rear and actually do something. BTW, I encourage everyone to read the complete audit report just put on the OSA Portal website if you want to see what kind of unprofessional, incompetent, and inept government bureaucracy this is. I suspect it is the tip of the iceberg for so many NM government agencies. Now I would ask Brian to turn his department's considerable talents on the RCLC and #ResistRomero and clean that mess up. We can make progress with the awful state government we have if these kind of efforts are continued. Keep up the good work!
This comment both disparages 'inept government bureaucracy' then immediately commends the same state government for performing and funding the audit and publicly disclosing the related findings. All of this a critical function of good government and accountability. It's okay to dial back the hyperbole and name-calling at every turn.
Let us once again think former Governor Richardson for this theft of money! Will we ever recover this money much less any interest payments on this money that's quite a large amount but then again living in and Martha's Vineyard has its benefits!! I wonder how he afforded that house or which scheme worked best? What was the name of that late US senator Byrd who laid into the morality ethics and character of Richardson!?
