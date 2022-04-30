Public Regulation Commission Chairman Joseph Maestas has received a donation to his state auditor’s candidacy from a well-known player before the commission — Mariel Nanasi.
Nanasi, head of New Energy Economy of Santa Fe, is a frequent commenter, filer of legal briefs and interrogator of witnesses in cases before the commission. Maestas of Santa Fe is running to head the state Auditor’s Office. The five-member elected commission of the PRC will be disbanded at the end of the year and replaced by a three-member appointed board.
Nanasi’s contribution was for $250 and filed with Maestas’ campaign fund in December, the same month the commission rejected Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application to merge with two other companies as well as its plan to depart from the Four Corners Power Plant. Nanasi was pleased with both decisions, which have been appealed by PNM to the state Supreme Court.
She has participated in numerous cases that are either active before the commission or on appeal, including issues involving San Juan Generating Station, Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Four Corners Power Plant and the proposed merger.
Both Maestas and Nanasi said there’s nothing wrong with her contribution to Maestas’ race for state auditor.
“She’s not a regulated entity,” Maestas said of Nanasi and her contribution. “I’m fine with it.”
He said he can’t and doesn’t communicate with parties involved in a case.
“Two-hundred fifty bucks. Really?” he said of the contribution, intimating it was too small to get worked up over.
“It’s lawful,” Nanasi said Thursday of her donation. The commissioners “don’t oversee me or NEE matters.”
Nanasi, a dogged researcher in utility cases, has called out others for conflicts of interest. She unearthed the fact that Iberdrola of Spain, one of the companies that hopes to merge with PNM, hired Albuquerque attorney Marcus Rael, a friend of Attorney General Hector Balderas, for $400 an hour last year to help make its case for merger.
Eight years ago, Nanasi contended Patrick Lyons, a commissioner at the time, had dined with PNM executives and attended a baseball game with a company executive at Texas Rangers’ stadium.
She argued Lyons should recuse himself from hearing PNM’s application to abandon coal-fired units at San Juan Generating Station.
Nanasi said at the time that commissioners must keep PNM executives at a distance because they regulate PNM.
“PNM and some of our state utility regulators have completely corrupted that public faith,” Nanasi said at the time.
She said Thursday there was no comparison between executives of a regulated utility fraternizing with a commissioner and her contribution to Maestas.
She said she would reap no personal benefit from the contribution, adding it’s for the auditor’s race.
“This isn’t for the PRC, so it has nothing to do with it,” Nanasi said.
Nanasi said PNM has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on PRC candidates and her contribution is “like pennies” in comparison.
She also said of the check: “I think it was written by my husband. We have a joint account.”