The city of Santa Fe is in the doghouse with the State Auditor’s Office for a third straight year after it announced the need for an additional seven months to wrap up its 2021 fiscal year audit.
The city said last week it would not hit a Dec. 15 deadline to submit it’s state-mandated audit, instead revealing it planned to submit its trial balances to external auditors by March 31 and a financial statement to the state Auditor’s Office no later than June 30.
But State Auditor Brian Colón on Monday criticized the plan in a letter to Mayor Alan Webber, City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill, Finance Director Mary McCoy and the members of the City Council, calling the new timetable “inconceivable.”
He requested the city respond to the letter with an updated submission timeline within 30 days.
“Frankly, I find the City’s continued late submissions unacceptable,” Colón wrote. “My tolerance has waned for what appears to be a lack of prioritization and due consideration of the critical need for timely audit(s).”
Colón could not be reached for comment.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said officials received the letter Monday and were working on a response on whether the city plans to comply with Colon’s request.
In a statement sent by Herndon, Webber said the city took the concerns laid out by the state auditor seriously and also reiterated the administration is working on a “corrective action plan” to produce more timely audits.
According to a news release, the city’s Finance Department has created a plan that includes contracting with an audit coordinator, forming an audit team for the current and 2022 fiscal year audits, and working with accounting firms to help with end-of-year budget closing.
“Our goal is an audit that is both clean and back on time,” Webber said in the statement.
The city last year also announced a plan to submit the 2020 fiscal year audit by June 30, but in June, it announced it needed an additional 60 days. The audit was submitted in September, nearly three months before the next audit was due.
Colón wrote he has never agreed to a later submission date and cannot grant extensions.
“This communication represents yet another letter from me to the City regarding the City’s failure to prioritize its audit(s),” Colon wrote. “I am dismayed we are here yet again.”
The city has submitted four out of its last five audits late, according to Webber, with the only one submitted on time being the fiscal year 2018 audit.
Staffing vacancies and the coronavirus pandemic were blamed as reasons for the tardiness for the past two fiscal year audits.
Colón wrote that while he is empathetic with municipalities’ problems regarding staff shortages and vacancies, he noted entities throughout the state have dealt with the same issues and submitted timely annual audits.
“The City has an obligation to those it serves to provide timely financial information and timely compliance with reporting requirements, especially the annual audit,” he wrote.
Let's see. The City Finance Dept. has formulated a plan to hire outside consultants to help submit an yearly audit which will be 6 months late. Anyone see anything wrong with that? If that Enterprise program didn't solve the audit problem after spending multi millions on it, the new plan won't either. All you get from this administration is rhetoric ,not results. I'll bet the new City Manager, who has no experience in the position or the new Deputy Mayor will solve the problem.
"The city has submitted four out of its last five audits late, according to Webber" Rising up by lowering the bar. This is the vision laid out by our Strong Mayor.
OR Mr. Romero, two or more things could be right at the same time. Stephanie 1. could have an axe to grind and frequently goes off topic 2. the city is incompetent run by an incompetent and arrogant ruler that insulates himself with a bunch of highly paid also incompetent upper management.
Vizzini: He didn’t fall?! Inconceivable!
Inigo Montoya: You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Totally unacceptable. Major staffing changes need to be made.
Brian, old friend, it is time to use your powers to stop this once and for all. Put the City of Santa Fe in receivership, under your control until they get competent people to run its finances. In private industry, the SEC would never allow such gross incompetence, obfuscation, and malfeasance to continue. The city is effectively bankrupt and should be restructured.
I don't know what personal gripes Ms Beninato may or may not have with City staff, but I do know that the delays are inexcusable. Other cities in New Mexico have had similar staffing issues during the Pandemic, yet have complied with deadlines. It points to poor management, and lack of oversight.
