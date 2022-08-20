For the third time in three years, the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been unable to accurately track federal expenditures, according to an external audit.

The department's 2021 audit found six "material" weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting and compliance. All of them were repeat findings from the two previous years.

The audit, which was late, reported 16 findings total. In addition to the six material weaknesses, the audit found six "significant" deficiencies, four of which were repeat findings.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community