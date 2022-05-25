CliftonLarsonAllen, the Albuquerque-based firm that resigned as the city of Santa Fe's external auditor over concerns about financial problems, indicated it would be willing to return to work with the city if officials could iron out a list of issues, Interim Assistant Finance Director Ricky Bejarano told the City Council on Wednesday.
The firm resigned in late April after finding the city was not in a position to be audited and had failed to reconcile some $4.6 million in cash balances.
According to Bejarano, the firm provided 26 items the city would have to address before it would be willing to reengage with the city and its audit process.
"We are continuing to make progress with the overall audit requirements," Bejarano said.
The development was noted during a meeting that included state Auditor Brian Colón, city officials and members of the state Department of Finance and Administration said last week.
Colón, who is running for state attorney general, has placed a spotlight on Santa Fe's internal finances after the city failed to meet the deadline for its state-mandated audit for the third straight year. Colón indicated he wanted to become more involved with the city's audit process following CliftonLarsonAllen's resignation.
Bejarano said it would likely take until "about" July 15 to address the items, and a mitigation plan will be submitted to Colón's office and the Department of Finance and Administration "shortly."
Following the plan's submission, Bejarano said, another meeting will be held to discuss the next steps and CliftonLarsonAllen's potential return.
Bejarano also said the city plans to meet with representatives of the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency and the Buckman Direct Diversion, two joint city and county agencies that were affected by the city's tardy audit.
Both, Bejarano said, requested to be separated from the city's finances.
"It's a very good idea," he said. "In my opinion, they never should have been incorporated into the city's books to begin with."
Mortgage assistance
City Councilors Lee Garcia and Michael Garcia introduced legislation Wednesday meant to expand a proposal to provide mortgage down-payment assistance to all full-time city employees.
The city's recently adopted fiscal year 2023 budget included a proposal to create a $750,000 pilot program to provide mortgage assistance to public safety employees including police, fire and emergency medical technicians, but some councilors and others raised concerns the proposal unfairly left out other essential city workers.
"This is in order to create a program that is equitable to all," Lee Garcia said during Wednesday's meeting. "The first word that comes to mind is 'parity' and creating an environment that is inclusive."
Both councilors attempted to introduce an amendment to expand the program before a vote on the budget, but City Attorney Erin McSherry said no legislation had been drawn up for the program, meaning there was nothing specific to amend.
Michael Garcia was absent from Wednesday's meeting.
License suspension measure
The council also took public comment on an ordinance amendment introduced by Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal that would continue a COVID-19 provision preventing the Santa Fe Municipal Court from notifying the state Motor Vehicle Division — which in turn would lead to a license suspension — if a person fails to pay a penalty by the required deadline.
The amendment would not change a person's obligation to pay a penalty or impact the court's ability to collect late payments.
The ordinance change will come back before the City Council on July 29.
According to the Fines and Fees Justice Center, a nonprofit with a focus on eliminating court fees, 40 percent of drivers who lose their licenses also lose their employment.
"The bottom line is that when someone is unable to pay fines and fees, it doesn't help to suspend their driver's license," Monica Ault, the New Mexico state director of the organization, said at the meeting. "It just makes it harder for them to earn a living, take care of their families, pay off their court debts and comply with court orders."