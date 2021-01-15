An auction to sell the Santa Fe chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police's south-side lodge was postponed, according to Billy Perdue, chapter president. A new date has not been set.
The auction was scheduled for Thursday on the steps of the state district courthouse, but Perdue said 528 Investors LLC, which purchased a loan on the property from Century Bank in 2019, called for the postponement. Perdue said he was notified of the delay after arriving at the courthouse in downtown Santa Fe.
An auction for the property at 3300 Calle Maria Luisa Road was ordered after the organization failed to pay the remaining $174,885 on its mortgage. A summary judgment was filed in April, followed by a notice of inactivity in November, according to court records.
A notice of sale was filed Dec. 10 in the First Judicial District Court.
The property has been assessed at more than $1 million, according to the Santa Fe County Assessor's Office.
The order's lodge was chartered in 1966 and moved to its current home in 1982. It holds a bar, slot machines and a 300-person event hall. The venue had beeb rented out for everything from weddings to community fundraisers.
