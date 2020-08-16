Fall migration has begun in Northern New Mexico. We are hearing reports of Lazuli buntings, Western tanagers, green-tailed towhees, evening grosbeaks, black-headed grosbeaks, hummingbirds (including the tiny calliope) and many more.
This in addition to the large numbers of lesser goldfinches that have been present all summer. Goldfinches are eating natural foods like seed from branching sunflowers and other native grasses and flowers, but are also crowding thistle feeders.
Flocks of the little gray bushtits, which are with us all year, seem to be particularly active right now at suet feeders and at bark butter (spreadable suet). A wide variety of woodpeckers and their young, and white-breasted nuthatches have also been common at suet feeders and seed cylinders in recent weeks.
We are early in the migration season, so you can expect a wide variety of birds to visit your backyard in the weeks to come. Long distance migrants like western tanagers, hummingbirds and Bullock’s and Scott’s orioles are the first arrive. They need to make it to Mexico or Central America for the winter, so they need a head start. We’re starting to see a variety of warblers too. The yellow-rumped warbler is our most common warbler, and it loves tiny insects and bark butter.
You’ll see lots of hummingbirds for several more weeks, but their numbers will diminish as we get into late September and October. It’s possible to see four different hummingbirds right now: broad-tailed, black-chinned, rufous, and calliope. Keep your hummingbird feeders out until you haven’t seen a hummer for two weeks, typically that’s the end of October or so. This continual feeding will help the stragglers make the long journey. Contrary to popular belief, feeding hummingbirds into the fall will not keep them from migrating. As always, keep sugar water fresh, changing every three days or so even as the activity at your feeders diminishes.
Some migrants like many sparrow species and some other seed-eating birds can still find plenty of natural food and won’t need to head south for a while. Some seed-eaters stick around all winter. Jays, chickadees, woodpeckers and nuthatches are winter residents but sometimes move around a bit to find just the right winter feeding areas, so you may continue to see them all winter or you may not.
Juncos have been farther north or at higher elevations all summer, and we should be seeing them arrive to spend the winter in a few weeks. The number of American robins also tends to increase in Santa Fe in the cooler months. They often show up in winter flocks stripping your berry bushes of summer growth and mobbing your birdbath. Bluebirds and cedar waxwings also love berries and birdbaths and will begin to flock soon.
One key to attracting the widest variety of fall migrants is to have at least one source of freshwater. Not all birds eat seed nor suet, but they all need water every day. Adding a bubbler to make your water move can also be an extra attraction for your backyard birds. Even though hummingbirds drink a lot of their food in the form of nectar from flowers and feeders, they still come to birdbaths sometimes. The lesser goldfinch’s diet consists almost entirely of seeds, so it is quite dependent on a steady source of water to wash its dry food down.
A couple of good shallow baths with freshwater, a variety of seed and suet, and seed cylinders will make your backyard an irresistible stop for birds as they make their way through or to our area.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.