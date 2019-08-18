Attorneys for a man convicted of slaying three members of a Northern New Mexico family are seeking a hearing to determine whether Nicholas Ortiz, who was 16 at the time of the killings, should receive rehabilitation services rather than go to prison — possibly for the rest of his life.
Ortiz, now 24, faces three life sentences following his conviction in December 2016 on three counts of murder in the deaths of Lloyd Ortiz, 55; his wife, Dixie Ortiz, 53; and their developmentally disabled son, Steven Ortiz, 21, on Father’s Day in 2011. The three were fatally bludgeoned with a pickax-like garden tool at their home in El Rancho, a community just west of Pojoaque.
Nicholas Ortiz, who has not been sentenced, was not related to the victims. But he knew them well and was a frequent guest in their home.
Because of his young age, his attorneys argue, a judge should hold an amenability hearing to determine whether Ortiz would be responsive to rehabilitation and whether he should be sentenced as a juvenile.
“Research into adolescent brain development continues to confirm what society has long understood: children are different than adults,” the defense attorneys wrote in their motion requesting the hearing. “… Adolescents are more impulsive, more likely to misperceive risk, less able to regulate behavior, more easily aroused emotionally and, importantly, more capable of change.”
A hearing on the motion is scheduled Monday in state District Court in Santa Fe.
If the judge agrees to hold the amenability hearing, public defender Stephen Taylor said, the burden would be on state prosecutors to prove Ortiz would not be responsive to rehabilitation. And if the court finds Ortiz is a good candidate for such treatment, the attorney said, a prison sentence would be off the table. The court would have to craft a different type of sentence for him, such as combining therapy and a period of probation.
Amenability hearings are mandatory in most serious criminal cases involving juveniles.
State prosecutors, in a motion opposing an amenability hearing, argue that Ortiz’s convictions classify him as an adult who is not entitled to such a hearing.
New Mexico law divides juvenile offenders into three categories for the purpose of sentencing:
• Delinquent offenders: those under 18 who commit crimes with maximum penalties of two years in a youth detention center.
• Youthful offenders: those between 14 and 18 who commit crimes up to and including second-degree murder and those 14 and younger who are convicted of first-degree murder. They are entitled to an amenability hearing to determine if they should be sentenced as adults or children.
• Serious youthful offenders: those between 15 and 17 who have committed first-degree murder and are sentenced as adults. They do not have a legal right to an amenability hearing.
Ortiz is classified as a serious youthful offender because he was over 14 when he killed the El Rancho family.
But his lawyers argue that because he was convicted of three charges of felony first-degree murder, which means the deaths occurred while he was committing another felony crime — a home burglary — the state had a much lower threshold of proof in the case.
Prosecutors didn’t have to prove the slayings were premeditated, his defense attorneys say, which makes the crime more akin to second-degree murder than first-degree murder. Ortiz therefore has more in common with a youthful offender than a serious youthful offender, and he should be allowed an amenability hearing, his attorneys say.
Denying him one, they add, would amount to cruel and unusual punishment, and would be out of step with New Mexico’s historically progressive laws regarding children in the criminal justice system.
The investigation and prosecution of the family members’ gruesome deaths, which left the community shaken for years, have been controversial. New Mexico State Police didn’t publicly name Ortiz as a suspect and charge him with the crimes until 2015.
There was no DNA evidence, blood evidence, fingerprints or shoe prints connecting Ortiz to the crime scene. The state’s case against him was based almost entirely on testimony by his co-conspirators, cousins Ashley Roybal and Jose Roybal, who were 23 and 15, respectively, when the killings occurred.
The Roybal cousins told investigators they had conspired with Ortiz to rob the family’s home, saying he was familiar with the residence and knew there was money and medical marijuana plants there. But when it came to explaining how a burglary plot became a plan to commit murder, the cousins’ stories diverged.
Jose Roybal said Ashley Roybal had suggested the boys kill the family rather than wait for them to leave the home so they could rob it.
Jose Roybal — who was given immunity in exchange for his testimony — said Ashley drove the boys to Lloyd and Dixie Ortiz’s home and dropped them off. But after she left, Jose Roybal said at trial, he changed his mind and ran home, leaving Nicholas Ortiz to carry out the killings alone.
Ashley Roybal — who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and tampering with evidence as part of a plea deal that called for her to spend about 10 years in prison — disputed her cousin’s version of the events and denied ever suggesting the boys commit murder.
Nicholas Ortiz’s first trial, in July 2016, ended in a mistrial. Jurors were unable to agree on a verdict after deliberating for more than three days. Another panel of jurors convicted Ortiz at his second trial in December 2016.
His attorney at the time, Dan Marlowe, then filed a motion seeking a new trial, citing problems with evidence in the case and other issues. State District Judge Francis Mathew, surprising even Marlowe, granted the new trial in September 2017, saying there had been “fundamental error” in the December trial.
But District Attorney Marco Serna challenged the decision, and the state Court of Appeals reversed Mathew’s decision in March on the basis that Marlowe had not filed his motion within 10 days of the verdict.
Marlowe decried the ruling as a “cowardly” way for the court to avoid examining problems with evidence in the case.
Marlowe has since withdrawn from the case because Ortiz was unable to pay him.
Meanwhile, surviving family members of Lloyd, Dixie and Steven Ortiz are hoping to prevent Nicholas Ortiz from getting a chance to avoid prison time.
Cherie Ortiz-Rios, Lloyd and Dixie Ortiz’s daughter, spent Saturday morning in front of the Pojoaque Supermarket urging area residents to write letters to Mathew, asking the judge to deny Nicholas Ortiz’s request for an amenability hearing and to hand him the maximum sentence of three life terms in prison. She also offered to help write the letters.
“It feels like we are going backwards by doing this,” Ortiz-Rios said in a phone interview Tuesday, referring to the defense attorneys’ motion for an amenability hearing for Nicholas Ortiz.
Family and friends will do whatever it takes to reach their “end goal,” she said. “We are just praying he will get three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the safety of the community, for the safety of my family, for the safety of my sister’s family, for our children, for our grandchildren.”
Asked if she believed the criminal justice system should treat children differently than adults, Ortiz-Rios said no.
“This guy premeditated three brutal, disgusting murders on two elderly people and a handicapped kid,” she said. “Even at that age, which is still an adult, adult thinking, anybody that can premeditate that — there is no fixing that.
“You rob a gas station? Hey, maybe you can fix that,” she added. “But to premeditate the crimes he did, I don’t think there is a way you can fix that other than maybe with lethal injection.”