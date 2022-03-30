Attorneys involved in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s bankruptcy case say there was progress this week toward a settlement payout for hundreds of people claiming sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Northern New Mexico parishes, but a deal has not yet been reached.
“My understanding is that they made significant progress yesterday,” said Albuquerque attorney Levi Monagle, who represents about 140 accusers in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But, he added, a mediation session held Monday and Tuesday did not lead to a resolution.
Monagle did not participate the session, he said, but his partner, Brad Hall, attended.
The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in December 2018, and the case has slogged on since then. Monagle has said more than 400 accusers are involved in the case, in which they, the archdiocese and insurance companies are attempting to agree on an amount of settlement money. It remains unclear how many millions of dollars are being discussed in the negotiations.
Bankruptcy court records show the archdiocese already has spent $5.7 million on professional fees in the case, including payments for lawyers and financial advisers, and the amount will rise if the proceedings continue to drag on.
The settlement effort has moved on to its third mediator, Paul Van Osselaer of Austin, Texas. He didn’t respond to a message Wednesday seeking comment on the process.
Aaron Boland, of Santa Fe, who represents one claimant, was cautiously optimistic about the negotiation process.
“I’m delighted that progress was made,” he wrote in an email, “but I remain skeptical until I see a number that the hundreds of survivors can get behind.”
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has been in conflict with four insurance firms over how much the companies will contribute to the settlement. Their participation in any agreement amount would be vital. The archdiocese also has sought contributions, has sold some valuable properties and has auctioned off hundreds of small, vacant parcels to prepare for the payout. The sales have brought in more than $10 million.
The Catholic institution owns scores of other sites it has transferred to parishes, and some plaintiffs contend the move was made to shield the properties from the bankruptcy case. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Thuma has said those properties could be worth more than $150 million.
Thuma held a status conference on the bankruptcy case last week, when attorneys said the mediation session would be important in the effort to resolve it. Some expressed hope a breakthrough and resolution could be reached this week.
Thuma scheduled another status conference for April 29.
More than 30 U.S. dioceses and other Catholic organizations have filed for bankruptcy in the widespread and decades-old clergy sex abuse scandal. The diocese in Gallup settled for a little more than $20 million for about 55 accusers. But other dioceses with far more accusers have settled for hundreds of millions of dollars.
New Mexico arguably faced a larger Catholic abuse problem than other states because for years priests across the nation who were accused of sexually abusing children were sent to a retreat center in Jemez Springs run by the Servants of the Paraclete.
After completing their treatment programs, many of those priests were placed in New Mexico parishes, where, accusers say, their abuse of children continued.
