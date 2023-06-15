An acrimonious exchange between prosecutors and defense attorneys involved in the criminal case against Rust production armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed continued Thursday, with the defense accusing the prosecution of making “improper and severely prejudicial” statements against her, including some that are not true.
Defense attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion wrote in a court document “the new special prosecutors have ‘doubled down’ and intentionally raised irrelevant inflammatory arguments in a further attempt to have the public unfairly prejudge this case against Hannah.”
They added, “This has turned into a modern-day Salem witch trial.”
The document was a reply to prosecutors’ response last week to a motion the defense attorneys had filed seeking dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge against Gutierrez-Reed in the high-profile 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Gutierrez-Reed, who had handled firearms on the movie set south of Santa Fe, is accused of providing actor and producer Alec Baldwin with a revolver that discharged a live round during a rehearsal, an error with fatal consequences.
Prosecutors initially charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter — the same fourth-degree felony Gutierrez-Reed faces — but dismissed the charge in April to allow time for more investigation. They wrote in a document “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis.”
Special prosecutors handling the case said in a recent brief they’ll decide whether to refile the charge against Baldwin within 60 days.
Rust assistant director David Halls — who accepted the revolver from Gutierrez-Reed prior to the shooting and announced it was a “cold gun,” or safe, before handing it to Baldwin — pleaded no contest in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve six months on unsupervised probation and to cooperate in the prosecution of his co-defendants.
Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney’s filed a motion last month asking the court to dismiss the charge against her, arguing the case had been tainted by “constitutional and ethical violations” by prosecutors, including statements they made to the media.
Special prosecutors Karri Morrissey and Jason Lewis responded to the motion last week, asking the court to deny it. They argued in part Gutierrez-Reed’s own counsel also had given numerous news interviews.
They also alleged Gutierrez-Reed was “drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust,” and that it was “likely … [she] was hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor.”
Her attorneys refuted that in their reply Thursday, calling the idea “recklessly false.”
“She wasn’t hung over on the day of the tragic shooting. She wasn’t intoxicated the night before and she wasn’t impaired in any respect on the day of the shooting,” they wrote. “The special prosecutors are aware that impairment type of testimony requires medical evidence and proof, even beyond a first-hand witness with actual knowledge of any drinking the night before.
“The State has identified no actual admissible evidence to support these bald and incredibly inflammatory accusations which have now been widely reported and again turned public sentiment against Ms. Gutierrez Reed,” the reply continues.
In fact, the defense attorneys argue in the reply, several witnesses including Halls and Baldwin had said Gutierrez-Reed did her job competently.
“Baldwin said he trusted her,” the attorneys wrote.
They also pushed back against statements by prosecutors alleging Gutierrez-Reed previously was sued for providing the keys to her motorcycle to an intoxicated person who was then involved in a fatal crash. The state got the facts wrong, they wrote.
“The person who died in a motorcycle accident was Hannah’s boyfriend,” the defense attorneys wrote. “He drove his own motorcycle away from Hannah’s house, and she did not provide him with the keys. In fact, Hannah’s boyfriend’s motorbike was a ‘kick start’ that did not require keys. Hannah was inside a house at the time and ran outside when she heard her boyfriend drive off, wanting to stop him. The inclusion of this in the response is beyond the pale and outrageous.”
Morrissey wrote in a text message Thursday the information regarding the motorcycle death “are the facts as I understand them to be true.”
“There was a newspaper article about this incident, and that article was my source,” she wrote.
Morrissey said in a phone interview Thursday she had read the story in the New York Post.
A Google search revealed the Post and other national news media cited reports by the tabloid news outlet TMZ as their source.
The New Mexican’s efforts to locate original documents on the case were unsuccessful late Thursday.
Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys also accused prosecutors of misunderstanding key facts about evidence in her criminal case and failing to investigate leads that could reveal evidence showing their client was not to blame, such as other possible sources of the live rounds found on the set.
Online court records show prosecutors have obtained an order granting them the authority to subpoena prop gun supply company owner Seth Kenney at his home in Arizona and compel him to appear for a deposition in July.
Kenney’s PDQ Arm and Prop supplied guns and ammunition for the film.
He issued a statement in 2022 saying he “never handled any of the weapons or ammunition on set, and never provided any direction or guidance to the actors, and was not responsible for the on-set handling of firearms or ammunition.”
Morrissey wrote in an affidavit filed Monday she had contacted Kenney’s attorneys to secure his voluntary appearance for a deposition, but neither responded.
A preliminary hearing in Gutierrez-Reed’s criminal case is scheduled in August.
Also Thursday, state district Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood refused to approve a $1.5 million settlement between Cherlyn Schaefer — a medic who had worked on the Rust set — and production prop master Sarah Zachry.
Zachry is one of several defendants in a civil suit filed by Schaefer, who says she was so traumatized by the shooting and her unsuccessful attempts to save Hutchins’ life she has been unable to work full time since the incident.
While the case is still pending, the court had entered a default judgment against Zachry after she failed to respond to the suit in accordance with court deadlines.
The judge said at a hearing Thursday she had serious concerns about the proposed settlement, which calls for Zachry to obtain the funds to pay Schaefer by suing her previous attorney, who is accused of letting the court deadlines pass without her permission.
Ellenwood also heard arguments Thursday from an attorney representing David Halls who is seeking a summary judgment dismissing Halls as a defendant in the case, but she did not make a ruling on the issue.