An acrimonious exchange between prosecutors and defense attorneys involved in the criminal case against Rust production armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed continued Thursday, with the defense accusing the prosecution of making “improper and severely prejudicial” statements against her, including some that are not true.

Defense attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion wrote in a court document “the new special prosecutors have ‘doubled down’ and intentionally raised irrelevant inflammatory arguments in a further attempt to have the public unfairly prejudge this case against Hannah.”

They added, “This has turned into a modern-day Salem witch trial.”