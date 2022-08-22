051722Court_LS_1.JPG

Estevan Montoya watches as Fedonta ‘JB’ White’s family comes into the courtroom on May 17 ahead of sentencing for his 2020 killing of White. His attorneys filed an appeal of his conviction Monday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican File Photo

Attorneys for a Santa Fe teen sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of high school basketball standout Fedonta “JB” White are appealing his conviction.

A statement filed Monday with the state Supreme Court on behalf of Estevan Montoya, convicted of first-degree murder in White’s death in May, cites “irregularities … and cumulative error throughout the trial” as the basis for the appeal.

The filing says state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington erred when he failed to grant Montoya’s request for a change of venue, which had sought to move the trial to a place where White was less well known.

