Defense attorneys for 18-year-old Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, accused in the fatal shooting in July of his cousin and close friend, made an agreement with state prosecutors Wednesday to reduce the teen's charge to second-degree murder.

Sifuentes-Gallegos also faces counts of tampering with evidence and the unlawful carrying of handgun by a person under the age of 19. 

He initially was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Andres Griego-Alvarado, also 18, although a criminal complaint for the July 7 incident gave no indication the shooting had been planned. It occurred in a car in the parking lot of an Airport Road smoke shop, where the two had shopped together and were captured on surveillance video "horse playing or joking around."

