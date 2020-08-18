A 16-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta “JB” White tried to calm a tense and volatile situation at a raucous party before he fired a gun in a desperate attempt to avoid a violent confrontation with the popular athlete, his attorney said Tuesday.
"This is a horrible case, but it’s not quite the same as people think," Dan Marlowe, who is representing accused killer Estevan Montoya, said in an interview. "I don’t think my guy is the evil guy that everybody thinks he is."
Marlowe's assessment of the shooting and the events that led to it was met Tuesday with disagreement, if not disdain, by an attorney representing White's family.
"Anyone that tries to slander his [White's] name at the benefit of just providing a legal defense for the suspect, that should be shameful," said lawyer Jerry Archuleta, who added the family enlisted his services because they anticipated the defense would cast doubt on White's reputation.
Archuleta, who knew White, called him an "honorable young man" who was "great around children and really represented our community well."
"You put him on one side and you put somebody who has had a long extensive criminal history since the age of 14 and perpetuated violence and then you want me to judge the character side-by-side — to me, it's clear," Archuleta said.
Montoya has been in trouble with the law even before he was a teenager.
A senior trial attorney with the District Attorney’s Office said at recent court hearing Montoya was first referred to Children’s Court on a count of larceny when he was 10. He got in trouble again earlier this year after police discovered 57 grams of marijuana in Montoya’s backpack at Capital High.
Marlowe, who has previously raised the possibility of self-defense, said his client was dealing with the shooting death of his friend, Ivan Perez, 17, when he attended the late-night house party in Chupadero on Aug. 1. Perez was shot multiple times in the chest in the parking lot of a south-side apartment complex about two weeks prior.
Montoya "was right next to" Perez when he was killed and still "freaking out" over the deadly incident, Marlowe said.
"I said, 'Why do you have a gun? You’re just a (expletive) kid,'" Marlowe said. "He goes, 'Because I was afraid.'"
Marlowe said he didn't know where his client obtained a gun.
"I know that he shouldn’t have had it. He’s a kid, you know?" he said.
Marlowe said Montoya and White were acquaintances who had played basketball together.
White, widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from Santa Fe, had been recruited to play for the Lobos at the University of New Mexico this year. He had graduated early from Santa Fe High to get a start on his college career.
But the 18-year-old's promising future was cut short at a party that turned violent.
"There was fighting at the party. There were gang bangers at the party, apparently, and there was underage drinking," Marlowe said.
Montoya "wasn’t part of any of that," he added. "He was just sitting by himself, and he heard all the fighting or the arguing going on outside and tried to calm them down. That’s when he got called out."
Marlowe said White challenged Montoya to a fight.
"JB said, 'You want some of this?' and took his chain off and came after him," Marlowe said. "My guy ran away, and JB chased him."
According to a statement of probable cause, a witness told investigators several fights broke out during the party. At one point, Montoya "came around and said something" to White, and the pair appeared to start to fight, the document states.
The witness “advised J.B. White appeared to swing ‘punch’ at Estevan,” according to the statement of probable cause. Montoya then started to run, and White "started to chase after him swinging one more time," the document states.
That's when Montoya is accused of pulling out a gun, apparently from his waistband, and firing a shot that struck the 6-foot-8 White, who fell to the ground.
Montoya "was running for his life," Marlowe said, adding that his client is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 125 pounds. He noted White was about a foot taller and weighed more than Montoya.
"What would you do if LeBron James was coming after you?" Marlowe asked, referring to the 6-foot-9 professional basketball player.
Archuleta, who represents White's family, disputed Marlowe's version of events and said "even the limited number of people" he's interviewed have described Montoya as the aggressor in the altercation.
"He at any time could've just left the residence," Archuleta said, referring to Montoya. "There were so many things he could've done where shooting a gun at anybody that's unarmed should absolutely be the last resort. My belief is if you are going to fight somebody and you have to take a gun to somebody who is unarmed, it's because you're a coward. Dan Marlowe might try to spin it that he was desperately trying to protect himself. I think he was doing it as a cowardice act because based on what I know and what I've been told about him, he's pulled guns on people before."
Marlowe said his client, a former Capital High School student who faces an open count of murder as well as three other felony charges, didn't intend to kill White.
"It was just a random shot behind to get him away from him," he said.
White died at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center later that morning.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation is ongoing. He said detectives so far have conducted about 20 interviews.
"It was a large party, and there were a lot of juveniles who were in attendance at the party," he said.
McKnight estimated about 70 people were at the party.
Detectives have a list of individuals they still need to interview. Among them is the nephew of Sheriff Adan Mendoza.
"One of the people [detectives] had interviewed identified him as an individual that they remember who was there at the party," Ríos said, emphasizing the sheriff's nephew, also a juvenile, isn't a suspect in the case.
"The individual who is the suspect has been apprehended, taken into custody and charged at this point," he said.
I guess my comment is for Nancy Lockland those are some pretty strong accusations and definitely a judgement of his character from a perfect Sinless person like yourself. I know this kid very well is one of my son best friends 4 year now I knew him when he was just a little boy and I know him now as a teenager, he has a good heart and I would be willing to put my life on the line to say that he had no intentions of killing JB and he was afraid and that is why he ran to get away from JB because he knew JB snapped and he wasn't listening to anyone just wanted to get to Estevan. And I'm so sick and tired of hearing people asked a question why did he have a gun, what are kids doing with guns, for him he was afraid for his life if not directly from JB White then from the fact of standing right next 2 his lifelong friend being shot multiple times in the chest having blood Splash on you and watching your best friend fall to the ground telling you to run! It's not like it was when you were a kid, he started carrying that gun for protection after watching his friend die right beside him. So yes he had a gun was that wrong, yes it was, but after that trauma of watching a friend get shot, all he did was try to stop someone from fighting when he all the sudden was attacked by JB who obviously is an angry drunk and went after Estevan and therefore out of self-defense not knowing if he had a gun also while running away not even looking where he fired the shot JB was struck in the shoulder and due to ignorance of his friends not stopping the blood flow out of his shoulder and immediately putting him in a vehicle and getting him to the hospital unfortunately he bled out and died there at the hospital. Esteban should not even be charged with much less convicted of murder, maybe they should take a look at those friends that were too ignorant to save his life
I guess I want to question Nancy Lockland you sure are putting out some big accusations and you're definitely pointing a finger that has three pointing right back at you making a huge judgment on the character of a 16 year old kid who in the heck are you? I'm pretty sure your last name is not God I think you can step away from this conversation and keep your mouth shut. I know this kid and he's a good boy one of my son's good friends and I can guarantee you on my life but he did not intend to kill JB. Again judging someone like that and saying those things makes you look like a fool
Yeah, I mean, what's evil about killing someone? Perfectly normal teenage behavior, apparently. Doesn't mean my client is EVIL, he was just taking care of business. EVERY teenager goes to a party armed with a lethal weapon, don't they? How could that be seen as evil? It's not as if he had ever thought about USING the gun. And it's not as if it were LEGAL for him to have that weapon. Nothing to see here, move along, move along.
I'm not sure if this lawyer has enough brain power to be defending someone charged with murder. This PR campaign was not a smart start.
At what point do we quit blaming everyone else and hold people accountable for their actions! Dan Marlowe may try to make Estevan Montoya out to be a victim, but I’m not buying it. He killed another young man. He needs to be held accountable. I agree that none of these underage kids should’ve been out at 3:30 am, but I’m guessing that most of them were at this party because, they either lied to their parents about where they were going (i.e., spending the night with a friend???), snuck out or come from homes where the parents are absent for one reason or another. If you never lied to your parents when you were in high school, good on you! Heartbreaking lesson to be learned by these kids and their parents. This is a tragedy for all concerned. Two young lives destroyed. JB will never get to fulfill the dreams he worked so hard for and Estevan is on a path to a life of incarceration or worse, if the newspapers are accurate about his run-ins with the law at such a young age. One last comment… of the supposed 70 people who were in attendance at this party aside from Estevan and JB, Daniel Chacon decided to identify only one to sensationalize his story – the sheriff’s nephew. Shame on you Mr. Chacon. Shame on you!
What was a sixteen-year-old doing with a handgun? Why hasn’t that been addressed? Without that gun present, this would have been a normal adolescent male event. Boys get drunk and fight. But they don’t always kill each other. Have we been so bullied by the NRA that we can’t even mention the words “gun control” in response to an event like this one? Investigative reporting needed—where did he get the gun???
Pardon my french, but the NRA has never argued that a sixteen year old should be running around with a %$#@ handgun, especially at a party that is unsupervised and where drugs and/or alcohol might be present. Maybe you ought to tighten up your Everytown based talking points and be more focussed.
As a member of the BoD of my gun club, that in fact was my first question. Where did Johnny get his gun and why wasn't it locked up if not in the control of an adult. There is a lot we can do if we want to address the problem in a middle of the road manner, but indeed, the pro and anti gun organizations often get in the way by demanding too little or too much be done.
a juvenile feared for his life when an adult was trying to hurt him so he distanced him self and when the attacker followed him he shot in self defense as he was running away.. clearly a self defese case..
I think a jury instruction will indicate that unless the kid had a reasonable fear of deadly force being used against him in the eyes of a reasonable person standard, the self defense schtick will not go too far. But unless you are a competent criminal defense lawyer, we are both guessing.
New Mexico justifiable homicide defense info.
https://lawofselfdefense.com/jury-instruction/nm-14-5171-justifiable-homicide-self-defense/
I appreciate your link but still think self defense could be a valid defense. Fear of immediate death or great bodily harm--if some adult (18 yo or older) is pursuing you when that person was involved in a fight (? witnesses still out on that) and he, an athlete, comes after you and you are a foot shorter, tens of pounds lighter well--are you in fear of great bodily harm or not? Just a question--one the jury will have to ponder AFTER it actually has the evidence in front of it--not us--the armchair commentators.
Agree completely, Stefanie. The Armchair Quarterback Battalion can conjecture all it wants, but it will be a judge and jury who decide this.
Since I am not a lawyer, do you know if the judge decides whether a defendant can use the justifiable homicide defense or is it in the hands of the jury?
This kid is a wannabe gangster follow in his parents footsteps. He isn't afraid of an altercation or prison. Lock him up
Do we do guilt by association now? Blaming the boy for his parents' neglect that was probably never reported and certainly not acted on if it is true.
Wow WB White became a saint according to lawyer Archuleta's take on the incident that led to White's death. I am sure as a lawyer Archuleta should know that every criminal defendant is entitled to the best defense. And a long history of crime by Montoya--larceny at 10 and marijuana possession of less than two ounces six years later ? Archuleta is obviously trying to influence the jury that will be called in this case. Nancy Lockland does not seem to endorse the basic tenet that you are innocent until PROVEN guilty...I would keep wondering about the parents' responsibilities for allowing teens to be out at 3:30 in the morning. Should the owners of the home face civil liability to White's family? Maybe Archuleta could profit more by concentrating there.
My mind still cannot wrap around how 70 teens were at a party at 3:30am. Why are parents allowing their teens to be out during a pandemic or just in general? What happened to midnight curfews? The parents of each of the teens are part to blame.
Agree in part. Teens are not mature enough to make all these judgement calls, which is why we have parents at that age.
Lock him up and throw away the key. This kid has been known to start fights, shoot in the air during fights. He is a wannabe thug. Santa Fe has no room for such.
