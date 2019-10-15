The wife of Española City Councilor Robert Seeds and his former campaign manager will face trial later this month and in November on allegations they tampered with absentee ballots during the 2016 municipal election, in which Seeds won his race by a two-vote margin.
It had appeared the cases against Laura Seeds and Dyon Herrera might be postponed after the law firm representing Laura Seeds had filed a motion to withdraw from the case earlier this month, saying the councilor’s wife had not lived up to her obligations in their fee agreement.
But Attorney Marlowe B. Hooper said at a Tuesday hearing on the motion the firm will continue to represent her.
The New Mexican called Robert Seeds for comment, but his wife answered and directed questions to her attorneys. They declined to comment.
The trials are set to begin Oct. 31 in state District Court.
Laura Seeds is charged with 15 felonies, including 10 counts of unlawful possession of absentee ballots, falsifying election documents, conspiracy to violate Española’s municipal election code and making false statements related to the election code, committing intimidation in a municipal election and coercion of a voter, plus a petty misdemeanor charge of disturbing a polling place.
Herrera is charged with two counts of falsifying election documents, conspiracy to violate the municipal election code and making false statements related to the election code.
