Santa Fe City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill had the authority to increase hiring bonuses for experienced police officers and starting wages for cadets, City Attorney Erin McSherry wrote in a memo issued late Friday.
"An allegation was made that the city manager lacked the authority to take these actions without a vote of the governing body," McSherry wrote. "That allegation is inaccurate."
Earlier this week, District 4 City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler raised the question of authority, saying such policy matters fall under the purview of the City Council.
"This disregard of the City Council policy role is not acceptable and, in my opinion, is happening more and more," Vigil Coppler wrote in an email to LaPan Hill.
Vigil Coppler's concerns created turmoil within City Hall and prompted the administration of Mayor Alan Webber to delve into the city code. McSherry said it expressly authorizes the city manager "to develop, maintain and apply procedures for the recruitment, compensation, promotion, training and disciplinary and related aspects of personnel management for all city personnel in accordance with the purpose and intent" of the city personnel ordinance.
