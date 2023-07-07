Correction appended.
A Rio Arriba County jury late Friday awarded a staggering $485 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a girl who was sexually abused in a specialized foster care program designed to provide her with behavioral health treatment, according to an attorney who represented the child.
“I think the jury’s award and verdict show the little girl she is valued and that what happened to her shouldn’t have happened,” attorney Josh Conaway of the Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway law firm said in a telephone interview Friday evening.
Conaway said the jury deliberated for six or seven hours Friday following a two-week trial in the state district courthouse in Tierra Amarilla before delivering its verdict in favor of the child’s court-appointed guardian, Shasta Inman.
Another court-appointed guardian, Lindsey Fooks, filed the lawsuit in 2019 against several defendants: former foster parents Clarence Garcia and his wife, Debbie Garcia; the nonprofit Familyworks Inc.; behavioral health provider Acadia Healthcare and its CEO, Joey Jacobs; and Acadia subsidiaries Youth and Family Centered Services of New Mexico Inc. and Desert Hills, a onetime residential treatment center for children.
The lawsuit accused the companies of failing to protect children in their care from Clarence Garcia, a foster parent certified through Familyworks who was criminally charged with sexual abuse of children and named in several lawsuits accusing him of abuse.
The state Children, Youth and Families Department revoked a license for Acadia-owned Desert Hills in 2019 amid reports of sexual abuse and violence at the facility, and ordered the Albuquerque center’s operators to shut it down. Desert Hills had run Familyworks, Conaway said.
Attempts to reach attorneys for Acadia, which operates in several states, were unsuccessful late Friday.
The jury’s verdicts on each of the counts in the complaint and the amount of the award had not yet been posted online Friday evening by the First Judicial District Court.
The lawsuit is one of about 10 the firm filed on behalf of children against Acadia related to abuse and neglect, Conaway said. Three of the cases involved Clarence Garcia, who was accused of sexually assaulting children in his care. Conaway added most of the cases have been resolved while others are still pending, with one set to go to trial in the next few weeks.
Garcia, who received no jail time after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual contact, is awaiting sentencing on an alleged probation violation that could put him behind bars, according to online court records.
The lawsuit decided Friday alleged Familyworks had selected, authorized and certified Clarence and Debbie Garcia to care for an 8-year-old Bernalillo County girl despite “prior knowledge that Clarence Garcia was sexually abusing and sexually assaulting foster children placed in his care.”
He repeatedly raped the girl in 2018, the lawsuit alleged.
Garcia was accused of sexually abusing at least six girls in treatment foster care over a seven-year period, according to a motion prosecutors filed in 2019 in the 2nd Judicial District Court seeking to have him detained until his trial in a criminal case.
Garcia was charged with 13 counts in the criminal case, including 11 counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of child rape, according to a grand jury indictment. The Bernalillo County girl was among his alleged victims.
He pleaded guilty in January to seven counts of criminal sexual contact under a plea agreement that called for him to receive a suspended 42-year sentence, with five to 20 years of supervised probation.
During his plea hearing in January, prosecutor Rebekah Reyes said the deal was in the best interest of Garcia’s victims, KRQE-TV reported.
“Knowing how hard it is to get a jury to convict on child sex abuse cases, especially when we’re dealing with severance, this plea was very much in the best interest of these kids so that they wouldn’t have to go through the process of a trial,” the prosecutor said, according to KRQE.
Judge Britt Baca-Miller agreed to suspend the 42 years of prison time at the initial sentencing, the TV news station reported, but decided it could be imposed if Garcia violated the terms of the agreement.
The judge imposed a 20-year period of probation, a court record shows.
Prosecutor Shane Briley filed a motion April 21 asking the court to revoke Garcia’s probation after he was accused of participating in online activity prohibited under his conditions of probation and found in possession of prohibited items, including weapons.
Garcia admitted he had a Facebook account, the motion says, and “by his own admission, his account had pictures of his nieces and nephews of ages 7 to 15 years old.” The motion lists numerous items seized as evidence, from bags of stuffed animals to firearms schematics, an ax, live rifle rounds and 10 unauthorized cellphones.
Court records indicate Garcia admitted to at least one of the probation violations June 29 and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3.
This story has been amended to reflect the following corrections. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the jury returned a verdict in favor of court-appointed guardian Leslie Fooks. Fooks filed the case, but Shasta Inman succeeded Fooks as the guardian prior to the jury's verdict. The story also incorrectly reported the plaintiff law firm had filed about 10 cases involving allegations of sexual abuse against former foster parent Clarence Garcia. Only three of the lawsuits involved Garcia; seven were filed against Acadia Healthcare on behalf of children abused in a residential treatment center run by the company. Garcia no longer is in custody, but is awaiting sentencing on an alleged probation violation. An attorney in the case who said most of the 10 cases had been settled for undisclosed amounts clarified that statement Saturday.