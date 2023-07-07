Correction appended.

A Rio Arriba County jury late Friday awarded a staggering $485 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a girl who was sexually abused in a specialized foster care program designed to provide her with behavioral health treatment, according to an attorney who represented the child.

“I think the jury’s award and verdict show the little girl she is valued and that what happened to her shouldn’t have happened,” attorney Josh Conaway of the Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway law firm said in a telephone interview Friday evening.

Recommended for you