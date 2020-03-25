An attorney in the Santa Fe Public Defender's Office has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting that office and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office to temporarily close.
A spokeswoman for the Public Defender's Office said in an email attorneys are working from home and the office will be closed until at least April 12 for deep cleaning.
District Attorney Marco Serna said his office will be closed until Monday, to allow the county to apply disinfecting fog to the entire building.
Public defender Jennifer Burrill, 48, confirmed Wednesday she was the attorney who tested positive.
"I was not shocked because I know there is so much exposure from our jobs," said Burrill, who has been vocal about county jail inmates being prioritized for testing for the virus.
Burrill said she went to a state clinic March 4 to be tested because she had symptoms that seemed like allergies but wanted to be sure because she works with high-risk populations and has frequent contact with police, court employees and judges.
She said the clinic directed her to call the Department of Health hotline, but she was unable to get through.
Burrill said she continued working — her last visit to the Santa Fe County jail was March 11 — but on Saturday she began "coughing really severely and having really bad, sharp pain" in her lungs.
She said she called Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center that night, got tested Sunday morning and received her results online Tuesday night.
Burrill was working from home Wednesday and said she was still coughing and had pain in her lungs.
"Other than that, it feels like you might be starting to get a flu or a cold," she said. "Hopefully, it doesn't progress much farther with me."
Burrill said she is self-isolating, including from family. She said health officials declined to test her 13-year-old daughter because the girl has no symptoms.
Burrill said she is working with the Department of Health to identify people she had recent contact with, including a number of judges and prosecutors.
Serna said no one in his office has been tested, per state guidelines that only people exhibiting symptoms be tested.
Chief Public Defender Ben Baur said about a dozen public defenders have been tested statewide but only Burrill has tested positive. He declined to say whether Burrill's co-workers have been tested since she received her results.
Burrill said she hopes they are tested.
"Knowledge is power at this point," she said. "I want anyone who has had contact with me to have a greater opportunity to be tested."
