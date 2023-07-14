TAOS — A Rio Arriba County man convicted of killing three members of his family and one stranger in a 2017 shooting spree was found competent in a sequestered hearing last week to stand trial on a fifth murder charge in Taos County, his attorney said.

Todd Farkas said Damian Herrera, 27, was found competent July 6 and is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 2 in the death of Michael Kyte, a retired U.S. Forest Service archaeologist. Herrera is accused of fatally shooting Kyte outside his home in Tres Piedras.

State District Judge Jeffrey Shannon ordered Herrera to be taken to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., for treatment in January, after he was found incompetent. 

