TAOS — A Rio Arriba County man convicted of killing three members of his family and one stranger in a 2017 shooting spree was found competent in a sequestered hearing last week to stand trial on a fifth murder charge in Taos County, his attorney said.
Todd Farkas said Damian Herrera, 27, was found competent July 6 and is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 2 in the death of Michael Kyte, a retired U.S. Forest Service archaeologist. Herrera is accused of fatally shooting Kyte outside his home in Tres Piedras.
State District Judge Jeffrey Shannon ordered Herrera to be taken to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., for treatment in January, after he was found incompetent.
Farkas said Herrera, who was sentenced to four life sentences last year, will remain at the hospital until his trial because the attorney fears his competency will decline if he is moved to a prison.
Some contention has arisen over his residency there, according to a motion filed by prosecutor Sherri Trevino. The motion said staff at the Behavioral Health Institute want Herrera moved to a detention facility, especially because he hadn’t been taking his medication and didn’t appear incompetent.
Farkas said Herrera refused to be present for his competency hearing, leading Shannon to doubt Herrera’s attendance at his own trial. The attorney is trying to determine whether Herrera should be granted leave to be away for a portion of his trial.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.