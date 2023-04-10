Attorney General Raúl Torrez lamented the governor’s pocket veto of a measure that would have created a new office at his agency to investigate human rights violations and initiate civil rights complaints.
The new division “would have given the Attorney General’s Office powerful new tools to protect the civil rights of every New Mexican” and the authority to advocate for children “harmed by government neglect and incompetence,” he wrote in an email Monday.
Torrez noted Senate Bill 426, which passed the Senate 23-15 and the House 51-13, had wide bipartisan support.
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, who introduced SB 426, said in an interview he was “definitely disappointed” in the pocket veto — or the bill’s failure to become law due to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s lack of action on it before her deadline at noon Friday to sign measures that passed both legislative chambers.
Lujan Grisham pocket-vetoed 21 bills after this year’s session, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That’s three to four times as many as she pocket-vetoed following each of the last two regular sessions. The measures that garnered neither her signature nor her veto this year ranged from an effort to reduce litter to temporary suspension of fees for certain professional licenses and a measure codifying salaries for new members of the Public Regulation Commission.
When the governor uses her veto pen, she is required to write a message explaining her decision. However, the passive action of a pocket veto requires no such explanation.
Cervantes said he reached out to the Governor’s Office to find out why Lujan Grisham had allowed the measure to die, but “no real explanation was given.”
Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email there were “several issues with this well-intentioned bill that we believe would muddy the intent of the legislation, which is to bolster the civil rights protections of New Mexico’s kids. Instead, this legislation would likely add barriers for child victims to access resources and create confusion among entities already doing this work.
“We also believe that much of the work outlined in the legislation can be undertaken by the AG regardless of whether or not the bill is signed,” Hayden wrote.
She also said the legislation did not include “any funding to create the office.”
The governor also pocket-vetoed Senate Bill 117, which would have allowed more of the state’s roughly 750 licensed psychologists to prescribe medications.
Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, who introduced SB 117, said in an interview Monday he was “frustrated” with the pocket veto but said he plans to work with constituents to see what can be done about the issue in the future.
Linda Siegle, a lobbyist for the health care industry and an advocate for SB 117, said Lujan Grisham expressed concerns to her about a provision in the bill allowing the New Mexico Medical Board to make rules for prescribing psychologists, which it doesn’t now have the authority to do.
“She said she will work with us over the next year to address the issues,” Siegle said.
House Bill 345 would have created the firefighter recruitment fund if the governor had signed it.
Rep. Tara Lujan, D-Santa Fe, who co-sponsored the legislation, said she is working with other lawmakers and the Governor’s Office to improve the bill with the hope it can be considered in 2024.
In some cases, the governor did not act on a bill because money was included to cover it in the state budget — like a 1% increase for all state employees in Senate Bill 521. Although the governor pocket-vetoed SB 521, funding for the raises is in the budget, said Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque.
Some lawmakers have expressed frustration over the lack of explanation for a pocket veto.
Former Sen. Jacob Candelaria, a Democrat from Albuquerque, for years tried to eliminate the option through a constitutional amendment. Under his unsuccessful measures, governors would have had to provide explanations for all vetoes.
The last such effort, Senate Joint Resolution 2, failed to gain traction during the 2021 regular session, despite having some bipartisan support.
SJR 2’s fiscal impact report said between 2010 and 2020, governors vetoed 423 bills — including 221 pocket vetoes.
Last year, after the regular 30-day legislative session, Lujan Grisham pocket-vetoed just five bills. In 2021, she pocket-vetoed six.
Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, who supported SJR 2, said in an interview Monday pocket vetoes are “cowardly.”
Regardless of political affiliation, governors should explain “what’s wrong with the bill and give us the opportunity as lawmakers to work on it or come up with solutions as opposed to not having to go public with their decisions,” he said.
Such explanations could also make it clear to the public that sometimes bills are not needed — like SB 521 — and thus should be vetoed.
Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, didn’t fully agree. While he said lawmakers deserve a reason for any veto action, “You can always get an answer if you ask. I’ve had things pocket-vetoed. I’ve asked for explanations and always got one.”
While some of this year’s pocket vetoes have generated attention and criticism — such as a measure that would have revamped the makeup and appointment process of the State Game Commission — others quietly expired. Among them:
- House Bill 309, which would have allowed nonprofits running gaming machines to increase jackpot payouts to $10,000 from $4,000.
- House Bill 365, which would have created a new center focused on geothermal energy and resources at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.
- House Bill 375, which would have required charter school authority, such as a school district or state division, to report how it spent up to 2% in per-student state funding they withheld from a school for administrative support and oversight.
- Senate Bill 182, which would have required state and local government agencies to collaborate to reduce litter and recycled material in the state.
- Senate Bill 203, which would have required the state Department of Health to collect data, including compensation rates, on people providing services to New Mexicans with disabilities and change the methods used to pay them.
- Senate Bill 357, which would have required production and theater companies to hire on-site teachers for children under 16 who work in films or theater.