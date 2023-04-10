012523_JG_MLGSaftey3.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a public safety news conference in January at the state Capitol. Lujan Grisham pocket-vetoed 21 bills after this year’s session, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That’s three to four times as many as she pocket-vetoed following each of the last two regular sessions.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

Attorney General Raúl Torrez lamented the governor’s pocket veto of a measure that would have created a new office at his agency to investigate human rights violations and initiate civil rights complaints.

The new division “would have given the Attorney General’s Office powerful new tools to protect the civil rights of every New Mexican” and the authority to advocate for children “harmed by government neglect and incompetence,” he wrote in an email Monday.

Torrez noted Senate Bill 426, which passed the Senate 23-15 and the House 51-13, had wide bipartisan support.

