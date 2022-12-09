New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has filed a scathing new lawsuit accusing the owners of Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., of operating a subpar facility that overcharges area residents for limited care in a filthy setting.

Alta Vista uses misleading advertising to lure patients in for services it doesn’t have the capacity to provide, engages in “abusive and unconscionable debt collection practices,” and refers impoverished New Mexicans to collections agencies for debt on services not rendered, the lawsuits alleges.

Balderas’ complaint, which names the hospital and owners Quorum Health Resources as defendants, asks the state District Court in Las Vegas to bar the facility from advertising for services it doesn’t provide and from “engaging in unconscionable billing practices.”

Popular in the Community