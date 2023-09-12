With four lawsuits filed in federal court and more expected against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order prohibiting people from carrying guns in Albuquerque, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he will not defend the order.
Attorney General Raúl Torrez sent a letter to Lujan Grisham saying his office’s duty to “uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen” trumps its duty to defend state officials who are sued in their official capacity.
The letter comes as protests and debates continue over Lujan Grisham’s announcement last week of a public health emergency due to deadly gun violence and an executive order banning guns in public in the state’s largest city.
The governor said she initiated the temporary executive order, in effect for at least 30 days, in response to a series of gun deaths, several involving children.
In his four-page letter to the governor, Torrez wrote he does not believe the order will have “any meaningful impact on public safety.”
While he shares the governor’s “anger and frustration” over gun violence, Torrez wrote, he encouraged her to “engage in a more thoughtful and deliberative process with members of the New Mexico Legislature rather than taking unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”
He wrote that the governor’s order prevents people from carrying guns in self-defense.
The order “is highly problematic because it purports to alter lawful firearm possession in ways that are inconsistent with the Federal and State Constitution,” Torrez wrote.
Caroline Sweeney, Lujan Grisham’s press secretary, wrote in an email Tuesday the Governor’s Office received Torrez’s letter. Sweeney added the governor “did not ask the attorney general to represent the state” in any case related to the issue.
“The governor is looking for state leaders to step up and take bold steps to make New Mexicans safer from the scourge of gun violence,” Sweeney wrote. “We invite the Attorney General to turn his attention to that effort.”
As of Tuesday, at least five lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court alleging the order violates Second Amendment rights. Most of the lawsuits seek a court order preventing the state from enforcing the gun ban.
The four complaints were filed by the following plaintiffs:
Bernalillo County resident Randy Donk, Gun Owners of America Inc. and Gun Owners Foundation.
Bernalillo County resident Zachary Fort, the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc., the Second Amendment Foundation and the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association Inc.
The National Association for Gun Rights and Albuquerque resident Foster Allen Haines.
We the Patriots USA Inc. and Albuquerque resident Dennis Smith.
Albuquerque resident Shawn Blas.
The state Republican Party and leading GOP lawmakers have announced plans to launch lawsuits sometime this week.
Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said in an interview Tuesday that Torrez is “doing the right thing. He is holding up to his oath of office. It would be nice if our governor would honor her oath of office.”
Brandt said he has heard from many constituents who have expressed concern and anger over the order, which can result in fines of up to $5,000 for violators.
Many law enforcement officials in the state have said they will not enforce the order.
Even New Mexico State Police officers have not issued citations, a spokesman said Tuesday, despite protests in Albuquerque in which demonstrators openly carried firearms.
“I think all of us agree this is unconstitutional,” Brandt said. “There’s a lot of things that have to be done to control crime in Albuquerque, and this isn’t one of them.”
The governor acknowledged Friday her action would likely lead to court challenges, but she said she wanted to draw attention to the continuing problem of gun violence in the state, particularly in the Albuquerque area.
Torrez included in his letter to Lujan Grisham some recommendations to address the state’s public safety challenges, including “more and better trained police officers; stricter gun laws and tougher guidelines for pretrial detention; robust mental health and drug treatment; rehabilitation programs to reduce recidivism; real-time data on gun crimes and gun trafficking; and a protective services framework that keeps today’s child victims from maturing into the next generation’s repeat offenders.”
He asked Lujan Grisham to “reconsider this course of action and redouble your efforts to bring about lasting change through the democratic process.”