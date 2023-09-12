With four lawsuits filed in federal court and more expected against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order prohibiting people from carrying guns in Albuquerque, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he will not defend the order.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez sent a letter to Lujan Grisham saying his office’s duty to “uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen” trumps its duty to defend state officials who are sued in their official capacity.

The letter comes as protests and debates continue over Lujan Grisham’s announcement last week of a public health emergency due to deadly gun violence and an executive order banning guns in public in the state’s largest city.

